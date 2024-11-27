Investornewsbreaks IBN To Serve As Official Media Sponsor For Noblecon20

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) IBN , an innovative communications and content distribution firm, today announced its collaboration with Noble Capital Markets, (“Noble”) as an official sponsor for NobleCon20 – Noble's 20th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference. The premier event, held in partnership with Florida Atlantic University, is set to take place at the University's College of Business Executive Education facility from Dec. 3-4, 2024, in Boca Raton, Florida. As an official media sponsor, IBN will leverage its comprehensive corporate communications to enhance the visibility of the conference.

“In celebration of their 40th anniversary, Noble's NobleCon20 is set to be a highly anticipated event,” said Randy Clark, director of global operations at IBN.“Our collaboration with Noble allows us to use our robust communications capabilities to foster greater collaboration throughout the online investment community. We are excited to continue elevating the recognition of the conference, ensuring stakeholders stay informed about the latest trends in the emerging growth sector.”

