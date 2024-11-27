Trane Technologies Honored By TIME As A Global Leader In Sustainable Growth

(MENAFN- 3BL) SWORDS, Ireland, November 27, 2024 /3BL/ - Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been recognized in TIME's inaugural ranking of the World's Best Companies for Sustainable Growth . Developed in collaboration with research company Statista, the list highlights companies that excel in sustainable growth and stability while minimizing their environmental footprint.

"Being named to the inaugural list of the World's Best Companies for Sustainable Growth is a tremendous honor,” said Dave Regnery, Chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "We are proud to foster a culture that prioritizes innovation for customers, value for shareholders, and the well-being of our employees and the environment. This recognition from TIME underscores our unwavering commitment to carrying out our purpose of boldly challenging what's possible for a sustainable world."

Trane Technologies has a proven track record of leading financial performance while delivering on its bold sustainability commitments. Through leading innovation, strong customer focus and a talented team, Trane Technologies consistently delivers strong performance over time, with 2023 marking the third year of adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth of 20% or more and continued strong growth to date in 2024. In the company's most recent quarterly earnings report , Trane Technologies raised full-year revenue and adjusted EPS guidance for 2024.

In September, Trane Technologies became the first in its industry to commit to reducing embodied carbon by 40% . This commitment involves partnering with suppliers of materials such as steel, aluminum, copper, and refrigerants, while incorporating circular design criteria into product development. Buildings account for 40% of global carbon emissions, making the reduction of embodied carbon-greenhouse gas emissions associated with a product's lifecycle-crucial for lowering their overall carbon footprint.

This commitment builds on the company's 2030 Sustainability Commitments , which includes the Gigaton Challenge , a pledge to reduce customer greenhouse gas emissions by 1 billion metric tons (one gigaton) and a pledge to achieve carbon neutral operations. Trane Technologies has also pledged to be net-zero by 2050, and its near and long-term emissions reduction targets have been externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) .

About Trane Technologies

