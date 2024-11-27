Janhvi Wants Someone To ‘Say Stop’ As She Indulges On Cookies, Ice-Cream

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Ditching her diet, Janhvi Kapoor gorged on some calorie-filled cookies and ice-cream and wanted someone to say stop to her.

Janhvi took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of a bowl with a big cookie and some ice-cream with caramel drizzle.

For the caption, she wrote:“Someone say stop.”

Recently, Janhvi expressed her admiration and support for actress Nayanthara, calling her a“strong woman.”

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress praised the recently released documentary“Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.”

Sharing the post, Janhvi wrote,“Nothing more inspiring than watching a strong woman be a strong woman.” She also added red heart emoji on the post.

The documentary“Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale” premiered on November 18. It delves into the significant milestones and challenges in Nayanthara's career and personal journey, including her love story with Vignesh Shivan, which blossomed on the sets of“Naanum Rowdy Dhaan.”

Janhvi's post comes amid the ongoing feud between Nayanthara and Dhanush. On November 16, Nayanthara shared an open letter shared on her official Instagram account. Addressed to her colleague, Dhanush, the letter unveiled long-standing grievances, hinting at a strained professional relationship between the two.

In her letter,Nayanthara accused Dhanush of being envious of actors who achieve success through their own efforts rather than industry connections. She referred to him as a“tyrant” and a“small-hearted person,” alleging that he harboured a personal grudge against her and her partner, director Vignesh Shivan.

An excerpt from her lengthy letter read,“What's even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix Documentary. We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media and claimed a sum of Rs. 10 crores as damages for the mere 3 seconds.

This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner.”