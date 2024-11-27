Mitrade, Awarded Best Trading Platform, Expands Online Brokerage Services In Germany

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) “We are excited to bring our expertise and cutting-edge to the trading community in Germany” said Andreas Jacovides, General Manager of Mitrade EU.

GERMANY, GERMANY, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mitrade, renowned for its client-centric approach to trading, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to the German market. This represents a significant milestone in the company's strategic growth plan within the EU as the broker continues its mission to provide a secure, seamless and transparent trading experience for its clients.Through Mitrade EU Limited- the entity authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CIF No.438/23), Mitrade aims to empower traders by providing the tools and insights needed to make informed decisions and manage risks more effectively. The platform offers a broad range of CFDs including forex, commodities, indices, shares, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. It is designed to deliver a highly secure, user friendly, cross-platform experience, compatible with Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac OS devices, integrating real-time market updates and insights, trading analysis and risk mitigating tools.Mitrade's platform has gained global recognition, receiving multiple awards, including“Best trading tools” from Finance Magnates for its user-friendly design and seamless integration.The trading platform is committed to providing a fair and transparent environment, enabling low-cost trading, through its competitive and transparent fee structure, including zero commission trading, along with competitive spreads starting from 0.5 pips on major FX pairs.Dedicated to delivering on its promise of quality customer service, Mitrade has dedicated customer support aligned with global trading hours, delivered by a team of trained customer service officers. In addition to live chat and a comprehensive FAQ, clients can also reach out via email or inquiry forms for assistance ensuring every query is answered.“Mitrade's entry into the German market reflects our commitment to providing innovative and secure trading solutions to traders worldwide. We are excited to bring our expertise and cutting-edge platform to the trading community in Germany, providing them with the best possible trading experience” said Andreas Jacovides, General Manager of Mitrade EU.The company's dedication to high-quality products and services, has earned it multiple customer satisfaction awards, reflecting the clients' trust and loyalty. With its streamlined design and focus on reliability, Mitrade empowers traders in their financial journey.

