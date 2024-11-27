Watch Kamala Harris' Video Message For Supporters After US Election Defeat Netizen Say '...Looks Extremely Drunk'
Date
11/27/2024 8:14:31 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A video of US vice-president, Kamala Harris, was released in a message to all her supporters. However, the video has taken social media taking as some said that she is looking drunk in the video and has not been taking election loss well.
