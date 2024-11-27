عربي


Liverpool Beat Real Madrid 2-0 To Go Top Of Champions League

Liverpool Beat Real Madrid 2-0 To Go Top Of Champions League


11/27/2024 7:18:10 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Liverpool: Liverpool beat real madrid 2-0 on Wednesday to move back to the top of the Champions League standings with a perfect record of five victories from five.

Second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo were enough to give Arne Slot's team victory, with both Kylian Mbappe of Madrid and Mohamed Salah missing from the spot.

Defeat leaves holders Madrid in 24th spot.

