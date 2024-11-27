Liverpool Beat Real Madrid 2-0 To Go Top Of Champions League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Liverpool: Liverpool beat 2-0 on Wednesday to move back to the top of the standings with a perfect record of five victories from five.

Second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo were enough to give Arne Slot's team victory, with both Kylian Mbappe of Madrid and Mohamed Salah missing from the spot.

Defeat leaves holders Madrid in 24th spot.