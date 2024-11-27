Trump Nominates Keith Kellogg As Special Envoy For Ukraine And Russia
11/27/2024 7:11:43 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President-elect Donald trump has said he will nominate Keith Kellogg to serve as assistant to the president and special envoy for Ukraine and Russia.
Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social account, according to Ukrinform.
"I am very pleased to nominate General Keith Kellogg to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia," Trump said.
He added that Kellogg had led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in "highly sensitive" National Security roles.
"He was with me right from the beginning! Together, we will secure Peace Through Strength, and make America, and the world, safe again!" Trump said.
Kellogg was among the leading candidates for the role. The former acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell, was also under consideration.
