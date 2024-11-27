Trump Taps Keith Kellogg As Special Envoy For Ukraine, Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- US President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday he is nominating (retired) General Keith Kellogg to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia.

"Keith has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in highly sensitive National Security roles in my first Administration, Trump wrote on his account on Truth Social platform.

"He was with me right from the beginning! Together, we will secure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, and Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN," Trump added. (end)

asj









MENAFN27112024000071011013ID1108934104