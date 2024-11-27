King Salman Inaugurates Landmark Riyadh Metro Project

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- On a momentous occasion, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud officially launched the Riyadh Metro Project on Wednesday, a transformative initiative for the city's public network.

This ambitious project boasts a cutting-edge design, featuring six train lines that extend across 176 kilometers and connect 85 stations, including four critical main stations.

King Salman watched an engaging introductory about this monumental undertaking, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, chairman the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, emphasized that this integrated public transportation project, which combines train and bus systems, builds upon the visionary groundwork laid by King Salman during his previous development initiatives in Riyadh.

Thorough studies examining the existing urban landscape and transportation needs of Riyadh drove the creation of the public transport project.

These insights were pivotal in formulating a comprehensive public transport plan designed to establish a sustainable and effective transportation system that caters to both current demands and future growth.

With the approval of three consortiums comprised of over 19 major international companies from 13 countries, the Riyadh Metro represents a significant leap forward in enhancing the city's transportation infrastructure, ensuring it meets the needs of Riyadh's vibrant and rapidly expanding population.

