Socialboxbiz Calls On Companies To Support Sustainable Re-Use Before Christmas 2024

(MENAFN- Pressat) SocialBox Celebrating a Decade of Partnerships for Tech Re-Use With a Large Tech Handover of MacBooks and Laptops in Camden and London. Including case studies with: Age UK City of London, C4WS homeless project in the London Borough of Camden and The Passage in The Westminster City.

London, UK - SocialBox, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting sustainable re-use, is now calling on additional companies and other large organizations to contact SocialBox first before scrapping their old, no longer needed but still usable MacBooks, laptops and other tech.

Items will be securely wiped and upgraded with open source software by SocialBox before some of the most suitable ones being delivered to Age UKs in London. This initiative aims to support both the environment and the elderly community.

Companies can now solve their impact problems and reduce scope 3 emissions from old tech by sponsoring additional students, basic computer classes and tech labs. Please contact us to discuss further:

With over 10 years of impact SocialBox initiative is part of a sustainability strategy reducing scope 3 increasing social impact and many companies are supporting this community interest company. Now is the time to include SocialBoxBiz in your board agenda and your annual report in 2024/25.

With the rise of technology and constant upgrades, many companies and organizations often find themselves with a surplus of old laptops and MacBooks. Instead of disposing of them, SocialBox is urging these companies to call them to check what can still be reused before.

By donating these devices, companies can not only reduce their carbon footprint but also make a positive impact on the lives of those who can not afford any hardware or software.



Companies and organizations are encouraged to join this cause and make a difference in the lives of the elderly. For more information on how to participate, please visit the SocialBox website.



Latest case studies



