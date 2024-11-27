Thinkcarebelieve: We Need To Roar For The Children

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stopping ChildTrafficking is Highest Priority

ThinkCareBelieve's mission of Peace advocacy continues with the article entitled We Need to Roar for the Children. The article covers President Trump's mission to stop child and human trafficking through the open southern US border as well as President Trump's war on the cartels . The article also covers a partial interview with Colonel Douglas MacGregor discussing the war in Ukraine and what is happening to the children there.

To help spread awareness, ThinkCareBelieve's article also shares testimony from DHS whistleblower, Tara Rodas on how she was instructed by supervisors to not vet sponsors for unaccompanied minors coming into the United States, and how she found the children had been placed with MS-13 gang members on follow-up visits.

ThinkCareBelieve's article also shares a piece on tracking the cell phones of clients and visitors to Jeffrey Epstein's island and after they went home , by Wired's Druv Mehrotra. The article also shares the report of the potential hacking of Israel's IDF database of over 35,000 identities and locations of agents around the world.

ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve's mission for Peace advocacy will do its best to accentuate the possibilities for positive outcomes. To find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs to work together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

