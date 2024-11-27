Key Housing Announces Featured San Francisco Bay Area Short Term Housing Listing: Palo Alto Place In Palo Alto, CA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Key Housing, a leading provider of corporate and short-term solutions in California, announces a featured listing for Palo Alto Place Apartments.

- Bob LeePALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Key Housing, a top-rated corporate and short-term housing in the state of California, is proud to announce its latest featured listing for the San Francisco Bay Area to be the "Palo Alto Place Apartments" at 565 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94306. The property was chosen for the coveted Bay Area award because it provides business travelers with a cozy "home away from home" atmosphere yet also offers the kind of technology and location desired by busy business travelers."Palo Alto Place exemplifies our commitment to providing business travelers with exceptional accommodations," stated Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. "Its prime location near Silicon Valley's leading tech companies, combined with luxurious amenities, offers our clients an unparalleled living experience in the heart of innovation."Persons interested in learning more about the featured listing in Palo Alto can visit rental -properties/palo-alto-place/. Ideally situated in one of Palo Alto's most sought after neighborhoods, Palo Alto Place Apartments are elegant corporate housing where corporate meets short term housing convenience. Unsurpassed in design quality, the property is steps from Stanford University and minutes from dozens of the largest employers in Santa Clara County ( ) and features expansive one-bedroom units, nine-foot ceilings, large private balconies, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Many units are fully furnished, and feature and include on-site washers and dryers to provide everything important for anyone who needs an extended stay.Located in close proximity to other great tech hubs like Mountain View, Menlo Park and Sunnyvale, the city attracts many business people wanting to be near the best and brightest companies.THE KEY HOUSING ADVANTAGEWith the cost of living in Palo Alto being some of the most expensive in the country, it is difficult to find quality, furnished corporate housing. Palo Alto is just one of the many Key Housing options that has been selected for business travelers who want a home away from home yet business amenities. Unlike a traditional hotel stay, the extended stay rentals provide the space, privacy and comfort of a real apartment, allowing professionals to do work while enjoying a casual living space. Multiple properties focused on short term rentals in Palo Alto can be viewed at .ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. ( ) specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental , just search, click or call today!Key Housing(800) 989-0410

