Cummins Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses; December 2, 2024 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Cummins Inc. ("Cummins" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMI) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between April 30, 2019 and December 21, 2023 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Cummins investors have until December 2, 2024 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The Complaint claims that during the Class Period, Defendants made false or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose important information, specifically that: (1) despite Cummins' assurances in April 2019 about its commitment to compliance after announcing its“emissions certification and compliance process for pickup truck applications,” the company continued to produce engines with illegal emission defeat devices between 2019 and 2023; (2) as a result, Cummins downplayed its legal and regulatory risks while exaggerating its commitment to environmental protection; and (3) consequently, the Defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and future prospects were false, misleading, and/or lacked any reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising