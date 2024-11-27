Valante Capital, Through Ascend Fund II, Acquires Strategic Stake In American Foods

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

IDC Network's Private Equity vertical establishes a strategic partnership with a leading US consumer goods distributor, expanding its reach to over 25 countries.

Valante Capital, the Private Equity arm of IDC Network-a multi-platform asset manager with $2.2 billion in assets under management-is pleased to announce the of a significant stake in American Foods, a leading distributor of consumer goods from the U.S. to Latin America. This strategic aligns with Valante Capital's vision of investing in high-growth companies, particularly within the consumer goods sector, and creates new expansion opportunities for both organizations.

Strengthening Regional Expansion

With this acquisition, Valante Capital adds a key player in the food distribution industry to its portfolio, one that is exceptionally well-positioned to continue its expansion across over 25 countries. The investment will enable American Foods to accelerate its growth plans across the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean, furthering its mission to deliver high-quality products to an ever-growing consumer base.

As part of the growth strategy, a strategic alliance has been established between American Foods and Vitali Alimentos, a company also within Valante Capital's portfolio. This partnership will enhance American Foods' brand portfolio in Central America and the Caribbean, markets where Vitali Alimentos already has a strong presence.

A Key Deal for the Future

This investment also marks a strategic milestone for the development of the new fund that Valante Capital is establishing ("Ascend Fund II"), equipping American Foods with the resources necessary to accelerate its portfolio expansion in key markets. Both companies will combine efforts and capabilities to continue delivering high-quality food solutions to households across Latin America and the U.S., while maintaining the operational excellence and close, efficient commercial approach that have defined both organizations throughout their histories.

Frank Stanzione, CEO of American Foods, shared his thoughts on the new partnership: "IDC, Valante, and Vitali Alimentos represent, in our view, the future of the region. It is an honor to have signed this strategic alliance with a dedicated team committed to offering competitive prices in the market and to expanding our brands into areas where we are not yet present."

Héctor Valero, Managing Partner of Valante Capital and Chairman of the Board at Vitali Alimentos, stated: "We are truly honored to team up with Frank and the outstanding team at American Foods in Miami and Panama to continue building this wonderful project together. We share the same values, aspirations, and vision-that significant goals can be achieved through passion, creativity, and resilience." Additionally, Valero noted that "the commercial alliance between American Foods and Vitali Alimentos aims to strengthen synergies in the territories where Vitali already operates."

A Proven Track Record in the Industry

American Foods is a well-established leader in the distribution of consumer goods, recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. The company has also received accolades from the U.S. Senate and the State of Florida as one of the top exporters in the country. With strategic alliances with top suppliers in its categories, American Foods has solidified its position as one of the key players in the industry. Some of the brands they represent include Smithfield, Gwaltney, Armour, Eckrich, Butterball, Perdue, Nathan's, and many others.

Valante Capital is a Private Equity firm focused on the acquisition and transformation of companies in the consumer goods and retail industries across Latin America. Part of IDC Network, a global investment platform founded in 1995, Valante Capital is one of seven verticals managing investment funds across various sectors.

Vitali Alimentos, a corporation with over 60 years of experience in the production and marketing of meat products and animal feed in Central America, is a regional leader in technology and genetics, as well as in product quality. The company employs over 6,000 people and operates in Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and maintains a presence throughout Central America through its commercial partners and distributors.

About IDC Network

Established in 1995, IDC is a diversified multi-fund platform. IDC focuses on partnering with strategic investors, managing and co-managing funds across multiple sectors, including Private Equity, Energy & Infrastructure, Ventures, Capital Markets, Real Estate, and Impact. Active across Latin America, the U.S., and Europe, IDC is proud to be the Partner of Choice for more than 150 of the world's most influential families from 26 countries. Learn more at IDCNetwork.

