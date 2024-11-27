Former Brazilian Soccer Star’S Appeal Rejected: Robinho To Serve Rape Sentence

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian Supreme Court has concluded its deliberations on the case of former soccer player Robinho, upholding his nine-year prison sentence for rape.



The court's decision, reached with a 9-2 majority, marks the end of a battle that began in Italy in 2017. Robinho, once a celebrated striker for the Brazilian national team, was convicted of a serious crime.



He participated in the gang rape of an Albanian woman in Milan in 2013. The incident occurred in a nightclub where the victim was allegedly intoxicated. Italian courts found Robinho and five other Brazilians guilty of the crime.



The case's journey through the Italian legal system was thorough. An appeals court confirmed the initial verdict in 2020, and Italy's Supreme Court validated the conviction in 2022.



Following these rulings, Italy sought Robinho's extradition and issued an international arrest warrant. However, Brazil's constitution prohibits the extradition of native-born citizens.







This led Italian authorities to request that Robinho serve his sentence in Brazil. The Brazilian Superior Court of Justice (STJ ) approved this request on March 20, 2024, ordering immediate imprisonment.



Robinho's defense team challenged this decision, arguing that immediate execution of the sentence contradicted the Supreme Court's jurisprudence.

Robinho's Legal Struggles

The Supreme Court, however, disagreed. Justice Luiz Fux, the case's rapporteur, rejected the defense's arguments, finding no illegalities in the proceedings.



The court's decision reflects a commitment to upholding international judicial cooperation while respecting national sovereignty. It also sends a strong message about the seriousness of sexual crimes, regardless of the perpetrator's status or nationality.



Robinho is currently serving his sentence in Tremembé, a city in São Paulo state. The rejection of his appeal means he will likely remain there for the duration of his nine-year term, barring any unforeseen legal developments.



This case has sparked discussions about celebrity justice and the responsibilities that come with fame. It also highlights the complexities of international law enforcement and the challenges of prosecuting crimes across borders.



As this legal saga concludes, it leaves behind important precedents for future cases involving international convictions and sentence transfers.



It also serves as a reminder that actions have consequences, even for those who once stood at the pinnacle of their professions.

