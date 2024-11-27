US Slaps Sanctions On Loyalists Of Venezuelan Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned 21 security and cabinet-level officials aligned with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for "leading the post-election crackdown" on opposition.

"These individuals are sanctioned pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13692, as amended, for being current or former officials of the of Venezuela," a statement from the Treasury Dept. said Wednesday.

"They have supported and carried out Maduro's orders to repress civil society in his efforts to fraudulently declare himself the winner of Venezuela's July 28 presidential election, thus ignoring the will of the overwhelming majority of Venezuelan voters who elected Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as their next president.

Following the election, Venezuelan security forces have arbitrarily arrested democratic opposition supporters en masse, violently suppressed protests, and denied individuals the right to assemble peacefully without reprisal.

These tactics also involved issuing an unjustified arrest warrant against president-elect Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, prompting his departure from Venezuela.

"Maduro and his representatives' repressive actions in the wake of the Venezuelan presidential election are a desperate attempt to silence the voices of its citizens," said Acting Under-Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith.

"The United States will continue to shine a light on those who seek to use violence and intimidation to undermine democratic governance and the legitimate exercise of free speech," he noted.

Concurrently, the Department of State is taking steps to impose new visa restrictions under Presidential Proclamation 9931 on Maduro-aligned individuals who have undermined the electoral process in Venezuela and/or are responsible for acts of repression.

With these actions nearly 2,000 individuals have been identified to date as subject to visa restrictions for their role in undermining democracy, engaging in significant corruption, or violating the human rights of the Venezuelan people, according to the statement. (end)

