Qatar Participates In Ministerial Conference On Nuclear Science And Technology In Austria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna: The State of Qatar is participating in the Ministerial on Nuclear Science and and its Applications, held in the Austrian capital, Vienna, with a delegation led by the of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie.

In his speech at the opening of the three-day conference, HE the Minister of Environment and Climate Change affirmed the State of Qatar's support for the resources and programs of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as part of its efforts to address environmental challenges that threaten the sustainable development of nations.

His Excellency highlighted several areas of cooperation between Qatar and the IAEA, including environmental protection, radiation safety, health, and the development of national expertise in nuclear security and safety.

On the sidelines of the conference, HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met with the Director-General of the IAEA HE Rafael Mariano Grossi. The meeting dealt with ways to coordinate and enhance mutual cooperation.

The ministerial conference on nuclear science and technology and its applications addresses the future of nuclear science and technology through the IAEAs Technical Cooperation Program and sustainable international collaboration. It emphasizes how nuclear science can continue to tackle some of the worlds most pressing challenges.