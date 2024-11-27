(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP ) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based and innovator of hybrid and clean solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the upcoming ICR 2025, one of the largest of the year. The Company will present on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, from 2:30 PM to 2:55 PM ET and will be available throughout the day to meet with new and existing investors.

Showcasing Growth Amid Industry Titans

Following Worksport's noteworthy 581% YoY growth in Q3 2024, Worksport looks forward to presenting at the prestigious ICR conference. Worksport joins an impressive roster of publicly traded companies across various sectors, including retail giants like Walmart Inc. hospitality leaders such as Yum! Brands, Inc. and renowned consumer brands like SharkNinja. The Company's inclusion underscores its growing prominence in the automotive and clean energy sectors.

Key Highlights of Worksport's Participation:



Presentation Details:



Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025



Time: 2:30 PM to 2:55 PM ET Location: ICR Conference 2025, Orlando, Florida



Investor Engagement:



Worksport's executive team will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors, analysts, and industry professionals. The Company aims to discuss its recent achievements, including significant revenue growth, product launches, and strategic initiatives for 2025.

Strategic Opportunity Among Market Leaders

The ICR Conference is renowned for bringing together top companies with investors, analysts, and media. Worksport's attendance offers a strategic platform to:



Highlight Growth Trajectory: Worksport will share insights on the Company's accelerating sales, expansion plans, and path to profitability.

Showcase Innovation: Present upcoming product launches, including the highly anticipated premium AL4 tonneau cover and SOLIS and COR clean-tech products. Network with Industry Peers: Engage with leading companies across retail, hospitality, health, beauty, technology, and consumer goods sectors.

Management Commentary

"We are thrilled to present at the ICR Conference 2025 alongside some of the most influential companies in the world," said Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport Ltd. "This event provides an excellent opportunity to showcase our Company's growth, innovative product lineup, and strategic vision to a wide audience of investors and industry professionals. We also look forward to engaging with new and existing investors to discuss how Worksport is poised for significant growth in the coming year."

About the ICR Conference

The ICR Conference is one of the premier investment conferences, featuring presentations by more than 200 public and private companies. It attracts over 2,500 attendees, including institutional investors, sell-side analysts, and select media. The conference is known for its unique format, offering companies a platform to tell their stories to a captive audience.

Notable Companies Attending:



Retail and Consumer Brands: Walmart Inc., American Eagle Outfitters, Abercrombie & Fitch

Hospitality and Food & Beverage: Yum! Brands, Inc., Darden Restaurants, Inc. Shake Shack Inc.

Technology and Digital Commerce: Stitch Fix, Inc. Olo Inc. Consumer Goods: Birkenstock Holding PLC, SharkNinja, Inc.

Investors and Attendees

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with Worksport's management during the conference should contact ... or their ICR representative.

Worksport Q3 Earnings Call

Q3 revenue surged to $3.12 million-a 581% year-over-year increase compared to $458,433 in Q3 2023. Worksport held its Q3 2024 earnings call on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The prepared remarks and presented earnings call deck are available at Worksport's Investor Relations website .

Key 2024 Press-Releases:



November 22: Worksport Announces 30% Increase in Production Capacity

November 21: CEO Insider Purchase; Worksport Investigates Short Selling

October 29: 200% Growth in B2B Sales; Pre-Order Campaign Initiated For AL4

October 17: Nasdaq Grants Extension To Regain Compliance

October 17: $2MM+ Projected Savings From New Strategic Initiative

October 3: Commencing U.S Government Sales

September 30: Update On ISO Certification

September 19: Alpha Launch of SOLIS & COR

September 12: Record High August Sales

September 11: Worksport COR as an EV Range Extender for Tesla Model 3

August 14: Record High Revenues; 275% Q2 Growth

August 1: Impressive SOLIS Solar Cover Test Results May 8: Worksport Awarded $2.8MM Grant

Read all Worksport press releases: [Link to All Press Releases] .

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport has an active partnership with Hyundai for the SOLIS Solar cover. Additionally, Worksport's hard-folding cover, designed and manufactured in-house, is compatible with all major truck models and is gaining traction with newer truck makers including the EV sector. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. Terravis Energy's website is terravisenergy . For more information, please visit

