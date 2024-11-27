Trend Setting George Magazine Will Soon Accept Crypto Currency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a trend setting move, George Magazine will soon be accepting currency as payment for magazine, merchandise and even George Magazine Live event tickets. While the magazine will always accept traditional forms of payment like Visa, Mastercard and American Express – George Magazine will soon also be accepting currencies.The coins George Magazine will be accepting are: USDC, USDT, Bitcoin, XRP, DOGE, Solana, and Ethereum.“George Magazine has an uncanny ability to spot both and marketing trends,” said Dave Blaze, CEO of George Magazine.“This is just another one of our strategic moves that you will see other media soon follow suit.” In addition, the GeorgeMagazine website also now features a“Crypto ticker” of the Crypto currencies the magazine accepts.An entire section of GeorgeMagazine will soon be devoted to the Crypto Currency Markets This“George Magazine Crypto Ticker” is similar to traditional“stock market tickers” featured on cable business channels. It will give the current values for those Crypto coins.The magazine will also feature future articles to help the public understand how Crypto currencies work.“Crypto currencies remain a mystery to much of the general public,” said Gene Ho, Editor in Chief of George Magazine.“George Magazine will be in the forefront in providing information on how they work and what is the difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum.”Subscribe here:

