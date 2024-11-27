Carbon Nanotubes Market Set To Surge At 20.6% CAGR Through 2029, Driven By Emerging Technologies And Global Demand

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BCC Research analyst states that carbon nanotubes are transforming industries with their superior strength, conductivity, and thermal stability BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston: "According to the latest study from BCC Research " Global Markets and Technologies for Carbon Nanotubes, " demand for these products is projected to grow from $2.3 billion in 2024 to $5.9 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6% from 2024 through 2029." In this report, the global for carbon nanotubes is analyzed, focusing on single-walled and multi-walled types. Technologies such as chemical vapor deposition and arc discharge as well as high-pressure carbon monoxide and laser ablation are examined, including their use in the transportation, energy storage, electronics, semiconductors, chemicals, materials, polymers, and medical applications industries. Regional analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. With a base year of 2023 and forecasts through 2029, the market size estimates reflect revenues generated by companies using industrial-scale carbon nanotube technologies. As renewable energy is increasingly integrated into global systems, carbon nanotubes offer significant advantages in energy storage and conversion, particularly by enhancing lithium-ion batteries with improved conductivity and structural integrity, ensuring greater resilience during charge/discharge cycles. In healthcare, the rising need for smart drug delivery, particularly in North America and Europe, positions carbon nanotubes as effective drug vectors that target specific body areas while minimizing interaction with healthy tissues. Additionally, carbon nanotubes are increasingly being used in the design and fabrication of smaller, high-performance consumer electronics, such as smartphones, transistors and wearable devices. Please click here

for more details on the report on the global market for carbon nanotubes. The factors driving the global market for carbon nanotubes include: Advances in the Medical Sector: Carbon nanotubes are enhancing drug delivery by targeting specific cells, improving treatment effectiveness, and reducing side effects. They are also integrated into biosensors for early disease detection and are used in cancer treatment to target and destroy cancer cells precisely, minimizing damage to healthy tissues. Demand in Electronics and Semiconductors: Carbon nanotubes are increasingly

being integrated into transistors, potentially surpassing silicon in speed and efficiency, and are used in sensors to enhance performance in advanced electronics. Integration in Energy Storage and Conversion: Carbon nanotubes improve energy density and extend the life of lithium-ion batteries, enhance the efficiency of fuel cells, and increase the effectiveness of solar cells in converting sunlight to electricity. Use in EVs: The EV industry uses carbon nanotubes to develop lightweight, strong materials for better energy efficiency. They also enhance EV battery performance, leading to longer ranges and quicker charging, and are used in conductive composites to improve vehicle safety and functionality. Request a sample copy of the global market for carbon nanotubes report . Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $2.0 billion Market size forecast

$5.9 billion Growth rate

CAGR of 20.6% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Type, Technology, End User, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Saudi Arabia, UAE and South Africa Market drivers .

Advances in the medical sector .

Increasing use in the electronics and semiconductors industry .

Integration of carbon nanotubes in energy storage and conversion .

Growing use in EVs

Interesting facts about the global market for carbon nanotubes:



.

Carbon nanotubes have transformed the pharmaceutical industry with their ability to penetrate cell membranes, making them ideal for targeted drug delivery.

.

Carbon nanotubes

may replace silicon in electronics due to superior conductivity, enhancing silicon anodes in Li-ion batteries for longer cycles.

.

Carbon nanotubes

are key in developing smart textiles with electrical conductivity, flame retardance, and durability, paving the way for wearable electronics and heated garments.

.

Carbon nanotube manufacturers are exploring eco-friendly production methods using bioethanol and plant-based oils to align with sustainability goals.

The report addresses the following questions:

1.

What are the projections for the market?

.

The global market for carbon nanotubes is projected to grow from $2.0 billion in 2023 to $5.9 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6% during the forecast period.

2.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

.

These factors include:

o

Advances in the medical sector.

o

Demand from the electronics and semiconductors industry.

o

Integration of Carbon nanotubes

in energy storage and conversion systems.

o

Use in EVs.

3.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

.

The global market for carbon nanotubes is segmented by type, technology, end-user and region. Types, include single and multi-walled carbon nanotubes. Technologies include chemical vapor deposition, arc discharge, high-pressure carbon monoxide, laser ablation and others (electrolysis, ball milling, diffusion flame synthesis, etc.). End users include the transportation, energy and storage, electronics and semiconductors, chemicals, materials, polymers, medical, sports equipment, construction and textile sectors. Regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

4.

Which technology segment will dominate the market by the end of 2029?

.

The chemical vapor deposition segment, which is one of the most widely used and versatile methods for synthesizing Carbon nanotubes, will maintain its dominance through 2029. It relies on the thermal decomposition of a carbon-containing gas, which deposits carbon atoms on a catalyst surface. Recent advances in the catalyst design have significantly improved the quality, scalability, and control over the growth process for carbon nanotube synthesis.

5.

Which region has the largest share of the global market?

.

Asia-Pacific's largest market share is driven by a combination of economic factors, industrial applications, and a focus on innovation and sustainability. Rising demand for renewable energy, use of EVs, and supportive government initiatives will increase the potential market for carbon nanotubes.

Leading companies in the market include:

.

Anp Corp.

.

Arkema

.

Birla Carbon

.

Cabot Corp.

.

Canatu

.

Chasm

.

Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co. Ltd.

.

Kumho Petrochemical

.

Lg Chem

.

Nano-C

.

Nanografi Nano Technology

.

Novarials Corp.

.

Ocsial

.

Raymor Industries Inc.

.

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

