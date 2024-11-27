QRCS, Maldives Zakat House Ink Cooperation Agreement To Support Water Projects In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has signed a cooperation agreement with the Maldives Zakat House (MZH) to support water projects in the Gaza Strip.

Accordingly, an amount of $100,000 (approximately QR365,000) will be donated by MZH to support QRCS's water projects in the Strip.

During the signing ceremony that was held virtually, QRCS lauded such humanitarian initiatives which reflect the values of global solidarity, as QRCS is committed to promoting them in all its projects, adding that this partnership came in an extremely critical time, since the donation from the Maldives Zakat House (MZH) will largely help mitigate the suffering of families in the Gaza Strip.

It highlighted that the partnership will advance the QRCS's noble mission, which emphasizes the protection of human dignity worldwide, including alleviating the suffering of affected individuals in Gaza by ensuring their full access to water, given the worsening humanitarian situation they have been living since the flare-up of the war.

The partnership highlights the QRCS's global standing and the trust it earns from donors, underscoring its pivotal role in delivering humanitarian aid to beneficiaries with utmost integrity, QRCS underlined.

For its part, MZH affirmed that it is grateful to the State of Qatar and QRCS for their humanitarian efforts devoted to the Palestinians and those in need around the globe, expressing its pride in this partnership, which epitomizes the shared commitment to alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip and providing the emergency support during their current tribulation.

Noteworthy, MZH is a government agency operating under the supervision of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs of the Maldives, responsible for managing the Zakat fund, as well as the collection and distribution of Zakat.