Welspun One Launches India's Largest Logistics Facility Invests $325M

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Welspun One, India's fastest-growing new-age logistics and industrial manager, is investing $325M in the country's largest single-location 'Grade A' warehousing and industrial park at the Jawaharlal Nehru Authority (JNPA) Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Navi Mumbai (India). Originally envisaged as a 1.2 million sq. ft. park which entailed an of ~$84M, the company has now upscaled the size of the project to ~4.45 million sq. ft. of BUA to cater to the growing export-import demand arising at the JNPA Port.

JNPA, handling ~35% of India's maritime traffic, is the largest container port by throughput. This prime location presents an unprecedented opportunity for the SEZ/FTWZ segment to scale, particularly as the region has historically faced constraints in integrated facility solutions. Welspun One's facility addresses this gap by offering businesses across sectors like chemicals, automotive, FMCG, pharmaceutical, and electronics with an integrated, cost efficient logistics solution in a high potential area.

Strategically located within 5 km of the port terminals with direct vessel access, the facility offers unparalleled advantages. It also enjoys proximity to critical transport networks such as National Highways, the Dedicated Freight Corridor (West), the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), and the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport – giving it a significant logistical advantage. The mega project features 3.95 million sq. ft. of warehousing space, 0.25 million sq. ft. of Grade A office space, and 0.25 million sq. ft. of industrial space.

Designed for maximum operational efficiency, the park features G+2 floors, 12-meter floor-to-floor height, and incorporates 30-feet-wide unidirectional ramps for seamless cargo flow between levels. It has a 6-ton floor load capacity, accommodates over 400,000 pallet positions, and comes with parking for over 600 trucks. With an annual throughput capacity of 36,000 TEUs, the facility is officially the largest single-location warehousing and industrial park in India, redefining standards for integrated logistics ecosystem.

The project is not just a logistics hub but a strategic business enabler. It is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for over 5,000 people, strengthening the local economy. As a part of a notified SEZ, it also provides occupiers additional benefits such as exemption of Goods and Services Tax (GST), customs duty deferment, faster customs clearance, and minimal detention or demurrage risks. All of this enables seamless movement of goods and optimized inventory management, resulting in improved operational efficiency and significant cost savings of up to 15%. Further, it also improves the logistical efficiency of the port making the project an ideal hub for international businesses looking to optimize their supply chains.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Anshul Singhal, Managing Director, Welspun One , said,“India's port ecosystem has long needed a logistics solution beyond storage. This facility is set to be a game-changer for logistics and supply-chain operations in India and elevate India's position on global trade and ease of doing business. By identifying the strategic location and partnering with a global team of world-class designers and engineers from Japan, Singapore, and the Middle East, we are building an international facility that delivers on the dual imperatives of efficiency and cost-effectiveness. This investment represents not just a milestone for Welspun One but a bold step forward in transforming India's logistics landscape.”

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Balkrishan Goenka , Chairman, Welspun World , said,“Our recent $325M (including ~$84M co-investment commitments) equity fundraising for Fund 2 reaffirms the confidence of investors in our strategy to create demand-led, logistics-anchored developments. With nearly 70% of the fund already committed and 45% drawn down, we are executing at a scale and speed that sets us apart. This project at JNPA SEZ is a pivotal part of our vision to align with India's growth story and redefine its logistics infrastructure.”

