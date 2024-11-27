Arvato Systems Partners With Locus Robotics To Drive Innovation In Warehouse Management Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Arvato Systems partners with Locus Robotics to drive innovation in warehouse management

Arvato Systems , an IT provider specializing in the logistics industry, is partnering with Locus Robotics , a leading provider of warehouse automation solutions.

The collaboration aims to improve operational efficiency, reduce costs and provide faster and more accurate service to Arvato Systems customers.

Through this cooperation, the company seeks to reinforce its position as a leading company in innovation, committed to the adoption of advanced technologies as an essential element to stay at the forefront of a competitive and constantly evolving sector, such as logistics.

Arvato Systems' customers, the driving force behind the generation of these alliances with technology partners, will benefit from this agreement through the optimization of operational processes in warehouses, distribution centers and hubs.

This will result in reduced errors and improved inventory control, increased productivity, reduced waste and greater scalability and flexibility to adapt to rapid changes in demand and warehouse configurations, all without the need for large additional investments.

Locus Robotics brings several cutting-edge technological innovations to Arvato Systems' services with industry-leading, AI-driven autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that will revolutionize warehouse picking and material transport tasks, navigating warehouses with unparalleled efficiency and safety.

Powered by an innovative orchestration system, multiple robots work in perfect harmony, maximizing worker productivity and throughput.

Real-time, AI-powered analytics tools provide unprecedented visibility into warehouse operations, labour management, giving operators powerful, forward-looking, prescriptive insights for continuously-optimized performance.

As a result of this alliance, a significant increase in warehouse productivity is expected thanks to the efficiency of the autonomous robots in picking and transport tasks.

This will allow a higher volume of orders to be handled with the same staff and reduce the cycle time required to complete tasks.

In addition, reliance on temporary labour will be reduced and accuracy in tasks such as picking and conveying will be improved, reducing errors.

In terms of sustainability, Locus Robotics' solutions are energy efficient, contributing to a more sustainable operation and reducing energy consumption and emissions.

In addition, the use of robots will reduce the risk of workplace accidents, minimizing the exposure of staff to risky situations.

The collaboration with Locus Robotics is characterized by its rapid implementation capability and its industry-unique Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) model, which requires minimal upfront investment for warehouse automation.

This enables the integration of the modular cloud platform platbricks with a RaaS-based solution, thus providing optimal conditions for the future transformation of logistics centers.

Jan Schwietzke, Arvato Services Spain, business manager Iberia for Arvato Systems, says:“We are excited to collaborate with Locus Robotics to deliver innovative solutions to our customers.

“This cooperation will allow us to not only improve operational efficiency and reduce costs, but also strengthen our commitment to sustainability and workplace safety.

“We firmly believe that the integration of these advanced technologies will transform the way we manage warehouses, providing significant added value to our customers.”

Rick Faulk, CEO of Locus Robotics, says:“Our cooperation with Arvato Systems represents a significant leap forward in warehouse automation.

“This collaborative partnership underscores our commitment to driving innovation in the logistics industry and delivering measurable value that will enable Arvato Systems customers to achieve unprecedented levels of operational efficiency and scalability.”