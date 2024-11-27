HPOS10I Lands on ByVotes to Get Community Backing for Bybit Listing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, unveiled a new candidate for a potential Bybit Spot listing via ByVotes, HPOS10I (HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu). is now open for Bybit users with an opportunity to divide a prize pool of 1,800,000 HPOS10I.

From now to Nov. 29, 8AM UTC, supporters of HPOS10I may cast their votes for the project in two simple steps: deposit eligible assets into their Bybit account to produce a holdings snapshot, and head over to ByVotes to cast their votes. With sufficient votes from the community, the project will be listed on Bybit Spot, and the voters will receive a share of the airdrop from HPOS10I.

The iconic memecoin was the first of its kind to fuse the realm of fantasy and the chaotic lure of crypto, leaving its mark in crypto history since its launch in May 2023. It is known for its vibrant community, the Sproto Gremlins, an NFT collection of 3,333 exclusive unique manifestations of HPOS10I's egregore.



Bybit has recently revamped ByVotes to raise the bar for listing requirements and yield more power to the community. Users now have more control over the number of votes they get by increasing holdings or by referrals, while unlocking more earning potentials from project listings.

The new mechanism enhanced both project quality and community engagements. A variety of tokens have achieved 100% listing odds via ByVotes, including CHILLGUY, LUCE, and NEIROCTO, among others. Multiple projects featured exclusive airdrops for the community that helped them become listed on Bybit Spot.



ByVotes provides an arena for niche projects where participants stand to be rewarded from various prize pools if the projects they vote for succeed in getting listed status on Bybit Spot: ByVotes Spot .

