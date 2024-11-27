Alan AI Announces Industry's First 100% Private And Comprehensive Genai Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alan AI, a leading provider of generative AI for enterprises, is excited to announce the launch of its fully private AI platform, setting a new standard for enterprise GenAI adoption. As the only provider offering a comprehensive GenAI - from developer Studio, to RAG framework, to LLM - in a 100% air-gapped private cloud, Alan AI ensures unparalleled data security and sovereignty.

"With our new Private AI functionality, Alan AI is accelerating the development of Universal Agents to unlock transformative insights, workflows or automation in the enterprise, while maintaining strict data sovereignty to safely and securely harness generative AI. By leveraging rapid advancements in both open-source and closed-source Large Language Models ( LLMs ), we ensure our customers benefit from the rapid advances in AI technology," said Srikanth Kilaru, Head of Product at Alan AI.

You can also download the

Private AI white paper on our website .

Need for Private AI

In an era where leveraging AI technologies is essential for competitive advantage, organizations face significant concerns about protecting their intellectual property, safeguarding their private data, and retaining the ability to choose AI models that best meet their unique needs. These challenges underscore the critical need for Private AI - a novel approach designed to deliver substantial business benefits while meeting the stringent privacy and compliance requirements of modern enterprises.

Revolutionizing Private AI Deployment

Alan AI's platform is now fully available in an on-premise private cloud environment or a Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), expanding beyond the current SaaS offering at . These unique offerings allow enterprises to build, deploy, and manage universal agents in a completely private and trusted manner.

Key New Features to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption

The entire Alan AI platform for developing, testing, deploying, and managing universal agents is now available in two configurations for fully private AI deployments -Independent Configuration: Deploy the AI platform in an independent private cloud where the entire lifecycle of an agent from creation to management, as well as user data, remains contained within the private cloud.Hub & Spoke Configuration: Develop, test, deploy, and manage agents from a private cloud instance designated as a 'Hub,' with other private clouds where the agents are deployed and used designated as 'Spokes.'Complete Data Control: With Alan AI's platform, every bit of enterprise data stays within the private cloud. This control is crucial for enterprises concerned with data sovereignty and privacy, allowing them to build, deploy, and manage versatile agents without external data exposure.Future-Proof LLM Technology: The evolving landscape of Large Language Models (LLMs) presents a challenge for enterprises looking to stay current. Recent announcements, from Google Gemini , OpenAI's GPT-4o , Anthropic Claude , Mistral to Meta's LLama , highlight the need for a flexible platform. Alan AI's platform is uniquely designed to accommodate this dynamic environment by abstracting the LLM layer. This ensures that agents and their reasoning capabilities remain effective and relevant, leveraging the advances in underlying LLM technologies.

Alan AI is setting a new standard for Private GenAI implementation in the enterprise sector by offering a platform that protects data integrity and leverages technological advancements.

About Alan AI:

Alan AI ( ) is a pioneer in enterprise AI solutions, facilitating natural language interactions with enterprise applications across mobile and desktop platforms, supporting both text and voice interfaces. Alan AI's comprehensive platform enables effortless building of universal agents that unlock any workflow, insight, or automation. Its patented technology allows these agents to easily adapt to new use cases, integrate seamlessly with private APIs and proprietary data, and deliver responses that are explainable, controllable, and enhanced by immersive App GUI integrations for a superior user experience.

SOURCE Alan AI, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED