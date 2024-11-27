ISKCON Centre In Bangladesh’S Shibchar ‘Forcibly Shut Down’

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) An ISKCON centre in Bangladesh's Shibchar has been forcibly shut down by a group of people, reports said.

The purported development came against the backdrop of the arrest of an ISKCON priest, Chinmoy Krishna Das, in Bangladesh to which India has strongly reacted.

According to reports that cited eyewitnesses, personnel took away the ISKCON devotees in a vehicle.

Earlier, Chinmoy Krishna Das was taken into custody by Dhaka Metropolitan on Monday as the interim led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus continues to inflict horrors on the Hindu community of the country.

Chinmoy Krishna, also known as Krishna Prabhu Das, was taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday at 4:30 pm.

Chinmoy Krishna was not only associated with the Bangladesh Jatiya Hindu Mohajot (BJHM), a grand national alliance of 23 religious organisations in the country but also with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

As the news about Chinmoy Krishna's arrest spread on social media, several protests broke out in Chittagong, demanding his immediate release.

It was reported that protesters marched and rallied at the Cheragi intersection in the city, chanting slogans and demanding his release.

Several videos that went viral on social media late Monday evening showed Bangladeshi policemen targeting the protestors who were marching towards the Cheragi intersection.

The incidents of vandalism, looting, arson, land grabbing, and threats to leave the country have been repeatedly inflicted on the Hindu community after the interim government was sworn in on August 8 under the leadership of Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

The Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Oikya Parishad had earlier sent an 'open letter' to Yunus, expressing "profound sorrow and concern" over a particular group's "unprecedented violence" against the minorities.