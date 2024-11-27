23RD NATIONAL DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA HOLIDAY SPECIAL TO AIR THANKSGIVING DAY ON NBC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NBC's Thanksgiving Day special, "The National Dog Show Presented by Purina®," will crown one of the sport's great show dogs as Best in Show on Thursday, Nov. 28, bringing canine competition and holiday family entertainment to millions for the 23rd straight year.

The coverage of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia event airs from noon to 2 p.m. in all time zones following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and before football-watching takes over the day. The broadcast is seen annually by a massive holiday audience in what has become an American TV viewing tradition.



The National Dog Show Presented by Purina is hosted by John O'Hurley ("Seinfeld," "Dancing with the Stars") and expert analyst David Frei, one of America's foremost experts on all things canine. Olympics host and tennis analyst Mary Carillo and NBC Sports reporter Britney Eurton join with interviews and behind-the-scenes features for the broadcast.

As a featured part of the two-hour special, Purina's Thanksgiving's Top Dog

contest culminates with viewers voting during the broadcast for consumer entries submitted via social media. Fans can vote for one of the five finalists at ThanksgivingsTopDog

on Thanksgiving Day during the telecast from 12 p.m. ET until 4:59:59 p.m. ET while the two-hour special is airing across the country. No purchase necessary. Contest ends 11-28-24. For Official Rules, visit ThanksgivingsTopDog .

Frei, the sport's prominent and longstanding television personality, will be fulfilling his unique host/analyst role for the landmark 50th time on Thanksgiving Day.

Frei was the face and voice of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show for 27 years starting in 1990 and this is his 23rd National Dog Show.

An accomplished dog show judge and former owner/handler of multiple champions, he did both shows for 14 of those years and is beloved in the dog world for his expertise, demeanor and approach to the sport and its important television platforms.

The "National Dog Show Presented by Purina" will simulcast on Peacock, and encore presentations will be available

on Sunday, Dec. 1, from 4-6 p.m. ET/PT following the Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge National Finals at Purina Farms.

The special will also air on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 1-3 p.m. ET/PT on CNBC.

NBC's digital offering will also include on-demand coverage of all seven groups plus Best in Show. NBCSports

and NationalDogShow

will provide video of the examination of every breed in the group judging competition with specific commentary by Wayne Ferguson, the president of the Kennel Club of Philadelphia, following the Thanksgiving Day broadcast.

Additionally, viewers can enjoy full group judging of all seven groups plus Best in Show on the NBC Sports YouTube channel , providing the examination of all breed winners.

SOURCE National Dog Show Presented by Purina

