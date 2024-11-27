Pet Services Market Forecast By Pet Services, Service, Delivery Channel And Region, 2025-2030

Dublin, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Services by Pet Services, Service, Delivery - Global Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pet Services Market grew from USD 29.56 billion in 2023 to USD 32.87 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 11.65%, reaching USD 63.96 billion by 2030.



Market insights reveal that key influencing factors for growth include the rise in pet ownership, especially post-pandemic, increasing disposable incomes, and the trend of pet humanization. The market is buoyed by the integration of digital platforms that facilitate easy access to services via apps and websites, offering a significant opportunity for businesses to leverage online platforms and enhance user experience.

However, the market faces limitations such as high operational costs and regulatory challenges concerning pet welfare and safety standards. Competitive rivalry and price sensitivity among consumers are additional challenges.

Innovation and research areas ripe for exploration include the development of eco-friendly pet products and services, leveraging AI and IoT for smart pet care solutions, and enhancing personalized services through data analytics and customer feedback. Recommendation for businesses is to focus on differentiated offerings and increasingly embrace technology to cater to the evolving demands of the pet services market.

Overall, the market is dynamic and diverse, with substantial growth potential fostered by changing consumer lifestyles and technology-driven service enhancements.

Pet Services Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Increase in the number of pet owners and rising expenditure on pets



Surge in demand for professional grooming services

Growing popularity of serial house sitting among retired and self-employed persons

Market Restraints

High cost of pet ownership, care, and services

Market Opportunities



Technological innovation in the pet services industry

Emerging popularity of premium and luxurious pet care products

Market Challenges Lack of awareness about pet care services among consumers

Key Company Profiles

The report delves into recent significant developments in the Pet Services Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. The leading players in the Pet Services Market, which are profiled in this report, include:



Anvis Inc.

Bark Busters North America LLC

Barking Mad Limited

Camp Bow Wow Franchising, Inc.

Dogtopia Enterprises, LLC

DoodyCalls Franchising SPE LLC by Authority Brands, Inc.

Fetch! Pet Care, Inc.

My Best Friend Dog Care Franchise Operations Ltd.

Pet Butler LLC

PetBacker

Petco Animal Supplies Stores, Inc.

Petsfolio Pet Services Pvt. Ltd.

PetSmart LLC

Sit Means Sit We Love Pets Ltd.

Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Pet Services Market to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Pet Services



Birds



Cats



Dogs



Exotics

Small Mammals

Service



Pet Boarding



Pet Finding



Pet Grooming



Pet Training



Pet Transportation



Pet Walking



Poop Scooping

Portrait & Photography

Delivery Channel



At-Home



Commercial Facilities



Mobile/Outdoors Online



Region



Americas





Argentina





Brazil





Canada





Mexico





United States







California







Florida







Illinois







New York







Ohio







Pennsylvania



Texas



Asia-Pacific





Australia





China





India





Indonesia





Japan





Malaysia





Philippines





Singapore





South Korea





Taiwan





Thailand



Vietnam



Europe, Middle East & Africa





Denmark





Egypt





Finland





France





Germany





Israel





Italy





Netherlands





Nigeria





Norway





Poland





Qatar





Russia





Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Spain





Sweden





Switzerland





Turkey





United Arab Emirates United Kingdom

