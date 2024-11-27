Missile Defense System Market Forecast: Projected CAGR And USD Growth For The 2021-2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Missile Defense System - By range, the 201-400 Km segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Missile Defense System Market by Range (Less than 100Km, 101-200Km, and 201-400Km), Threat Type (Subsonic Missiles, Supersonic Missiles, and Hypersonic Missiles), and Domain (Ground and Marine): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global missile defense systems industry generated $26.16 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $40.04 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.Major determinants of the market growthIncrease in number of conflicts and surge in defense spending globally have boosted the growth of the global missile defense systems market. However, high costs associated with missile defense systems hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in development regarding the deployment of hypersonic missiles and rise in adoption of AI in military operation are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Report (251 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) atBy range, the 201-400Km segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, due to increase in development of the largest range missiles. However, the 101-200Km segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global missile defense systems market, owing to high demand for missile defense system that can destroy missiles as they enter 200km of its periphery.The ground segment held the lion's shareBy domain, the ground dominated the market in terms of revenue, accounting for around 90% of the global missile defense systems market in 2020, due to the majority of the missile defense system being land-based. However, the marine segment would portray the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for extra layer of defense against missile threats.Request for Customization atNorth America held the largest shareBy region, the global missile defense systems market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market, due to high defense budget, rise in R&D activities, and technological development by key players. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of missile defense system, high defense spending, and increase in conflicts across developing nations.Key market playersBAE Systems plcLeonardo SpaGeneral Dynamics CorporationMBDALockheed Martin CorporationRaytheon Technologies CorporationNorthrop Grumman CorporationThales GroupRheinmetall AGThe Boeing CompanyInterested to Procure the Data? Inquire here atKey Findings Of The StudyBy range, the 201-400 Km segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.On the basis of threat type, the hypersonic missiles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.Depending on domain, the marine segment is projected to lead the global missile defense system market.Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Key Benefits For StakeholdersThis study presents analytical depiction of the global missile defense system market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.The overall missile defense system market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global missile defense system market with a detailed impact analysis.The current missile defense system market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global missile defense system market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, precise, and efficient missile defense systems. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of missile defense system along with its huge defense spending and the rise in conflicts across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Taiwan, Pakistan, and North Korea.By range, the missile defense system market is segregated into less than 100 Km, 101-200 Km, and 201-400 Km. The 101-200 Km segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for missile defense systems that can destroy missiles as they enter 200 km of their periphery.Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defense Industry:Commercial Aircraft MarketCommercial Avionics Systems Market

Davin Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 8007925285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.