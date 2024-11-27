Socialboxbiz: Case Studies In The London Borough Of Camden, The Westminster City And With Age UK City Of London

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Provided to SocialBox by Age UK City of London

Provided to SocialBox by The Passage, Westminster City

Provided to SocialBox by C4WS Homeless Project London Borough of Camden London The UK.

With over 10 years of impact SocialBox initiative increases social impact and many companies are supporting this community interest company.

With over 10 years of impact SocialBox initiative increases social impact and many companies are supporting this community interest company.

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ﻿Companies and organizations in London and across the UK are encouraged to join this initiative and make a difference in the lives of the elderly and disadvantaged people who can not afford computer hardware or software. Items will be securely wiped and upgraded with open source software by SocialBox before some of the most suitable ones being delivered to Age UKs in London. This initiative aims to support both the environment and the elderly community.

With the rise of technology and constant upgrades, many companies and organizations often find themselves with a surplus of old laptops and MacBooks. Instead of disposing of them, SocialBox is urging these companies to call them to check what can still be reused before.

By donating these devices, companies cannot only reduce their carbon footprint but also make a positive impact on the lives of those who can not afford any hardware or software.

Latest case studies﻿SocialBox: October 31st 2024 Case Study Update for Age UK City of LondonSocialBox Celebrating a Decade of C4WS Partnership for Tech Re-Use With a Large Tech Handover of MacBooks and Laptops in Camden and London.SOCIALBOX | Our latest case studied with The Passage in Westminster City.

