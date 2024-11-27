عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transcontinental Inc. – Release Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Results, And Conference Call


11/27/2024 11:16:08 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, December 11, 2024, Transcontinental Inc. will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management's Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation's website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday, December 12, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's website at , and will be archived for 30 days.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2024 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
Date : Thursday, December 12, 2024
Time : 8:00 AM
Dial-in numbers : 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738
Live audio webcast : /investors
CONFERENCE RECORDING PLAYBACK
Availability dates : December 12 (19 h 30) to December 27, 2024 (23 h 59)
Access telephone numbers : 1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264
Access code : 18787 #
2025 CALENDAR – UPCOMING QUARTERLY RESULTS
1st quarter: Tuesday, March 11, 2025
2nd quarter: Wednesday, June 4, 2025
3rd quarter: Thursday, September 4, 2025
4th quarter: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
...


MENAFN27112024004107003653ID1108932803


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search