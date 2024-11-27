Electronic Bill Presentment And Payment Market To Hit Valuation Of US$ 31.61 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The potential for EBPP systems is immense, driven by the digital transformation of key industries like telecom, energy, healthcare, FMCG, and e-commerce, offering significant opportunities for growth, enhanced customer engagement, and streamlined operations globally. New Delhi, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic bill presentment and payment market is projected to reach valuation of US$ 31.61 billion by 2032 from US$ 13.74 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, 2024-2032. The electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market presents substantial opportunities driven by technological innovations, changing consumer behaviors, and expanding global connectivity. As of 2023, the EBPP market is valued at over $25 billion, with projections estimating it will surpass $40 billion by 2025. One significant opportunity lies in leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance personalization and predictive analytics. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants are becoming commonplace, handling over 85% of customer interactions in some platforms, improving efficiency and customer satisfaction. Another opportunity is the adoption of blockchain technology to enhance security and transparency. Blockchain's decentralized ledger system reduces the risk of fraud and tampering, appealing to security-conscious consumers and businesses. Pilot programs using blockchain for EBPP have shown promising results, with transaction speeds increasing and costs decreasing by up to 30%. As regulatory frameworks around blockchain solidify, more widespread adoption is expected. Download Free Sample Copy @ Emerging electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market also offer significant growth potential. With increasing smartphone penetration in regions like Asia and Africa, there's an untapped user base ready for digital financial services. In 2023, mobile internet usage in sub-Saharan Africa grew by 20%, representing millions of new potential EBPP users. Companies that tailor their services to meet the needs of these markets, considering factors like local payment methods and regulatory requirements, can capitalize on this growth. Furthermore, environmental sustainability initiatives provide an opportunity to promote EBPP adoption. Businesses are under increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprint. By encouraging customers to switch to electronic billing, companies can significantly reduce paper consumption. For example, a telecommunications company reported saving 15,000 trees annually by transitioning 80% of its customers to EBPP. Key Findings in Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 31.61 Billion CAGR 9.7% Largest Region (2023) North America (41.4%) By EBP Type Biller-Direct EBPP (62.8%) By Bill Type Phone Bills (39.1%) By Payment Channel Mobile App and Wallets (49.8%) By Industry IT & Telecom (23.8%) Top Drivers

Rising consumer demand for convenient, real-time bill management and payment solutions.

Technological advancements enhancing security and efficiency of electronic transactions. Environmental concerns driving the shift towards paperless billing systems. Top Trends

Integration of EBPP services with mobile banking and digital wallet platforms.

Adoption of artificial intelligence for personalized billing and customer support. Collaboration between traditional financial institutions and fintech companies. Top Challenges

Cybersecurity threats posing risks to consumer data and transaction integrity.

Digital divide limiting access to EBPP services in underdeveloped regions. Regulatory complexities and compliance hurdles across different jurisdictions.

Phone and Utility Bills Powering Global Connectivity, Set to Capture Over 39% Market Share

In 2023, phone and utility bills continue to dominate the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market, driven by the universal necessity of communication and energy services. With over 7 billion mobile connections worldwide, telecom companies are increasingly reliant on sophisticated billing systems to handle vast transaction volumes. Meanwhile, smart meter installations, now exceeding 1.2 billion units globally, have revolutionized electricity billing by enabling real-time consumption tracking. This technological integration supports dynamic pricing and enhances customer engagement, making utility billing more efficient and customer-friendly. The healthcare sector is also seeing rapid EBPP adoption, with over 200,000 providers streamlining patient billing processes, thereby reducing administrative costs and accelerating payment cycles.

The opportunity for growth in these segments in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market is immense, given the increasing digitization of services. Telecom companies can leverage electronic billing to offer personalized customer experiences, potentially unlocking new revenue streams through targeted promotions and value-added services. In the utility sector, the shift towards sustainable energy and smart grids presents opportunities for billing systems to integrate renewable energy credits, appealing to eco-conscious consumers. Healthcare's move to electronic billing not only improves cash flow but also supports telemedicine's expansion, which is expected to handle over 500 million transactions annually. Collectively, these sectors offer substantial revenue potential, driven by the ongoing demand for reliable, efficient, and innovative billing solutions.

Mobile Apps and Wallets are Revolutionizing Financial Transactions and Unlocking Global Market Opportunities, Poised to Capture Over 49.8% Market Share

In 2023, mobile applications and digital wallets have transformed the payment landscape in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market, becoming the primary channels for electronic bill payments. With over 5 billion smartphone users globally, these platforms facilitate billions of transactions annually, thanks to their convenience and security. Digital wallets like Apple Pay and Google Pay capitalize on the growing demand for contactless payment options, integrating seamlessly with everyday consumer activities. Internet banking remains a robust payment channel, with over 2 billion users leveraging online services for financial management, highlighting the significance of traditional banking's digital evolution.

The revenue potential in digital payment channels in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market is vast, driven by continuous technological advancements and consumer preferences for seamless transactions. The rise of voice-activated payments and wearable technology, processing millions of transactions monthly, presents new opportunities for businesses to engage tech-savvy consumers. Financial institutions can capitalize on this trend by offering innovative payment solutions and personalized financial services, thereby enhancing customer loyalty and expanding their market share. As digital payment channels continue to evolve, they offer lucrative opportunities for businesses to tap into global markets, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences, ultimately driving growth and profitability.

Industry Integration of EBPP in FMCG, Hospitality, and E-Commerce Financial Ecosystems to Take Up Over 17% Market Share

In 2023, the integration of Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment (EBPP) systems in industries like FMCG, F&B, and hospitality has redefined their financial management landscapes. With billions of transactions processed annually, these sectors have embraced digital billing solutions to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences. The FMCG industry benefits from efficient cash flow management, while the hospitality sector integrates digital menus and payment systems to cater to modern consumer demands. The e-commerce boom, with trillions of dollars in sales annually, further underscores the importance of robust EBPP systems to handle high transaction volumes and cross-border payments.

The revenue potential in these industries in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market is significant, driven by the increasing adoption of digital billing technologies. For FMCG companies, electronic billing facilitates improved inventory management and customer engagement, unlocking new revenue streams through targeted promotions and loyalty programs. The hospitality and QSR sectors can capitalize on digital payment systems to enhance customer service, drive repeat business, and increase sales. E-commerce platforms, with their global reach, stand to benefit from efficient billing systems that ensure smooth transactions and enhance customer satisfaction. As these industries continue to digitize, the integration of EBPP systems offers substantial opportunities for revenue growth and market expansion.

Ask For Customization @

Top 4 Market Leaders in Electronic Bill Presentment and Payment Market Control More than 38.6% Market Share

Fiserv, Inc., MasterCard, and Pagero AB collectively contribute to 25.4% of the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market. Fiserv's merger with First Data Corporation created a powerhouse in payment and financial technology, offering comprehensive EBPP solutions to financial institutions and merchants worldwide. MasterCard's global network processes over 74 billion transactions annually, and its investment in digital solutions like Masterpass enhances its EBPP capabilities. Pagero AB specializes in cloud-based platforms for automated invoicing and compliance, serving over 40,000 customers globally. Their focus on ensuring regulatory compliance across different regions makes them a preferred partner for international businesses. These companies' commitment to innovation, security, and strategic partnerships have solidified their positions in the EBPP market.

PayPal, Inc. holds the leading position in the electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) market with a 13.2% market share. PayPal's success stems from its extensive global reach, serving over 377 million active account holders across more than 200 markets. The company's focus on innovation is evident in its integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance fraud detection and customer experience. PayPal's strategic acquisitions, such as the purchase of Venmo, have expanded its service offerings to include peer-to-peer payments, attracting a younger demographic. Additionally, PayPal's seamless integration with major e-commerce platforms and its adoption of cryptocurrency transactions have positioned it at the forefront of digital payments, catering to evolving consumer preferences.

Key Companies:



ACI Worldwide Inc.,

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.

Communications Data Group, Inc.

CSG Systems International, Inc.

CyberSource Corporation

ebpSource Limited (UK)

Enterprise jBilling Software Ltd.

FIS

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jopari Solutions, Inc.

SIX Payment Services Ltd.

Sorriso Technologies, Inc.

Striata

PayPal, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

MasterCard Pagero AB

Key Segmentation:

By EBPP Type



Biller-Direct EBPP Consolidated EBPP

By Bill Type



Phone Bills

Electric Bill Payment

Gas Bill Payment Other Expenses (DTH, Entertainment, etc.)

By Payment Channel



Mobile apps and wallets

Websites

Interactive Voice Response (IVR)

Kiosk Others

By Industry



FMCG & F&B

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

HoReCa & QSRs

Healthcare

Apparel and Footwear

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Education Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

Need a detailed report walkthrough? Request an online presentation from our analyst @

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

CONTACT: Contact Us: Astute Analytica Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World) For Sales Enquiries: ... Website: