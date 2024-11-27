(MENAFN- APO Group)

The President of the Republic of Liberia, His Excellency Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has by proclamation declared Friday, November 29, 2024, as the 129th birth anniversary of President William V.S. Tubman, and is to be observed throughout the Republic as a National Holiday. According to a Foreign release, the proclamation states that at the 3rd Session of the 42nd Legislature of the Republic of Liberia, an Act was passed declaring November 29 of each year as the birth anniversary of William Vacanarat Shadrach Tubman, the 18th President of the Republic of Liberia, in keeping with the will of the Liberian people.



This Act of Legislature is in recognition of his productive, meaningful services and policies, including the Integration Policy, the granting of Suffrage to women, as well as national policies on many other socio-economic developments, and his contributions to the emancipation of African colonial territories into Statehood.





“In consideration of the numerous contributions,” the proclamation stresses,“profound changes and lasting accomplishments made during the administration of President William Vacanarat Shadrach Tubman, the citizens of the Republic, desirous of showing their deep appreciation, esteem and approval for his outstanding, noble and remarkable leadership, did petition and requested the National Legislature of Liberia to issue permanent record of their sentiments in honor of his birth for posterity.”



The proclamation further orders and directs that all government offices, business houses and market places be closed on Friday, November 29, 2024, from six o'clock ante meridian to six o'clock post meridian.



