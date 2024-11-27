K’Taka: Congress Ministers Indulge In Lobbying Ahead Of Cabinet Reshuffle

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) Karnataka Ministers and aspirants for Cabinet berths are indulging in hectic lobbying ahead of the reshuffle after the winter session in the last week of December.

Buoyed by the emphatic victory in the bypolls of three Assembly seats, Chief Siddaramaiah, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are taking up the exercise to drop about eight non-performing ministers from the Cabinet and induct new faces.

Sources said that the Congress high command has already given a green signal for the Cabinet reshuffle and Siddaramaiah is keen on it after the bypolls to consolidate his position in the face of charges of alleged“corruption” and“favouritism” against him in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Tribal Welfare Corporation cases.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that the matter of cabinet reshuffling is entirely left to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“The Chief Minister usually consults with the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President before making decisions,” he said.

He clarified that discussions with the high command will also take place, but he is not aware of the decisions they might make together.

“Our high command will seek a report on the functioning of the ministers. This is an internal matter of the party intended to ensure good governance. I have submitted a report on what I have done in the last 1.4 years. They will make an assessment about it,” he said.

Sources said that Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, a close associate of Siddaramaiah, had already met the high command leaders in this regard.

Commenting on the development, Minister Satish stated on Wednesday that the final decision of the Cabinet reshuffle will be taken in New Delhi.“There are chances of Cabinet overhaul and a decision might also be taken to continue the present Cabinet without making changes. If the decision is taken and we are dropped from the cabinet, we have to vacate our residences in Bengaluru and come back to our constituencies,” he said.

Responding to queries about a potential reshuffle in the Cabinet, Shivakumar said, "I am not aware of that. When I know, I will comment. Please ask the Chief Minister or our AICC General Secretary about this matter."

On being asked about reports of asking ministers to vacate their posts, he clarified, "That's not immediate. There is still time for that."