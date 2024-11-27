Rajasthan Global Business Expo To Showcase State’S Manufacturing Prowess

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Global Business – an exhibition, which is being organised as part of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Summit 2024 will showcase over 100 exhibitors from across Rajasthan and the rest of India.

The global expo will display the state's prowess in the sector and showcase the state as a significant player in the industrial landscape of the country.

The will also showcase several pavilions – primary among them being the Rajasthan thematic pavilion, a Start-up Pavilion, a pavilion on women-led entrepreneurs and country-specific pavilions among others.

The state-of-the-art Rajasthan Thematic Pavilion will display an overarching view of the State, including an overview of Rajasthan's core strengths, its key and emerging sectors along with its rich heritage and culture.

It will also display various schemes and initiatives undertaken by the state government and showcase their impact in uplifting the rural landscape and reinvigorating urban amenities.

Emerging technologies, smart public deliveries and a variety of e-governance initiatives will also be showcased through interactive panels.

The Start-up pavilion at the Expo will exhibit Rajasthan-based start-ups, including prominent women-led start-ups from the state.

The women's entrepreneurs pavilion will showcase the successful businesses led by women that have achieved great heights under the policies and initiatives taken by the government.

The pavilion will also provide them an opportunity to showcase their business model before the domestic and international investors participating in the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit.

Inderjeet Singh, Managing Director, RIICO Ltd, said that the Rajasthan Global Business Expo is a unique opportunity to bring to the fore the Rajasthani spirit of entrepreneurship and showcase Rajasthan as a modern industrial powerhouse rooted in its traditional strengths.

The exhibition spread over an area of 10,000 sqm, will comprise Indian and foreign business conglomerates having business presence or interests in Rajasthan.

The notable Indian business groups that are showcasing their pavilion at the expo include Asahi India Glass which has recently set up a major float glass plant in Chittorgarh, JSW Energy, JCB, Tata Power, Torrent Group, Mahindra City, Hindustan Zinc Limited, JK Cement, JK Tyre among others.

The business expo will also have country pavilions of select countries, including Denmark and Japan. More countries are likely to confirm their exhibition participation in the coming days.

A sizeable number of public sector enterprises, including the central government-owned PSUs like HPCL, GAIL and PSUs owned by the Rajasthan government are also going to put up their pavilion at the expo.