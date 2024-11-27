Introducing Keylabs 2.0: Revolutionizing ML Annotation With Smarter, Faster, And Easier Tools
Date
11/27/2024 10:09:24 AM
(MENAFN- IssueWire)
New York City, New York Nov 27, 2024 (Issuewire )
Key Features of Keylabs 2.0:
-
After months of development and incorporating feedback from annotators and clients, Keylabs 2.0 introduces a host of enhancements. It boosts accuracy, streamlines workflows, and delivers an efficient user experience.
MENAFN27112024004226004003ID1108932614
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.