Partnership Enhances Transparency And Addresses Duplicate Discount Challenges For Virginia's Community Health Centers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- RxParadigm, Inc., a leader in 340B program and pharmacy solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with the Virginia Community Healthcare Association (VCHA). This collaboration will provide VCHA members exclusive access to Tungsten + PLUSTM, a neutral 340B clearinghouse that simplifies program compliance, manages duplicate discount issues, and ensures adherence to both state and regulations.

The 340B program offers critical discounts to eligible centers, improving affordability for patients. However, the program's complexity-particularly the interactions among Covered Entities, drug manufacturers, Medicaid offices, and health plans-has created challenges, including manufacturer-imposed restrictions on contract pharmacies, impacting health centers across Virginia and the nation.

With Tungsten + PLUSTM, Virginia's federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) gain access to a collaborative, market-driven solution that certifies 340B claims, resolves duplicate discount issues, and ensures compliance, including meeting requirements under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

“We are thrilled to partner with RxParadigm to deliver a solution that directly addresses the persistent challenges within the 340B program,” said Tracy Douglas, VCHA's Chief Executive Officer.“Tungsten + PLUSTM provides a streamlined, neutral platform that enables our members to confidently navigate the 340B program, allowing them to focus on delivering high-quality, affordable care to underserved communities.”

This partnership is a testament to VCHA's commitment to its members, building on advocacy efforts following the Virginia Governor's veto of the PROTECT 340B Act in July 2024.

“This collaboration with VCHA represents a major step forward in expanding access to Tungsten + PLUSTM, a transparent solution that simplifies compliance and addresses duplicate discount complexities,” said Mesfin Tegenu, CEO of RxParadigm.“Our goal is to empower Virginia's primary care providers with a reliable, compliant tool that eases the demands of today's pharmacy landscape.”

Through this partnership, VCHA members will receive exclusive access to Tungsten + PLUSTM, along with comprehensive training, resources, and ongoing support to ensure a seamless transition and implementation.

This collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to advancing healthcare for underserved communities by addressing the operational demands of the 340B program.

For more information on Tungsten + PLUSTM and RxParadigm's services, visit . For more information on the Virginia Community Healthcare Association, visit .

________________________________________

About RxParadigm

RxParadigm delivers innovative pharmacy technology and 340B program solutions, improving efficiency across the drug supply chain. The company's neutral 340B clearinghouse, Tungsten + PLUSTM, tackles essential challenges like duplicate discounts and transaction transparency, enabling healthcare organizations to prioritize high-quality patient care.

About Virginia Community Healthcare Association (VCHA)

Virginia Community Healthcare Association (VCHA), established in 1980, is a non-profit membership organization that serves as the primary care association for Virginia's community health centers and lookalike health centers. VCHA's mission is to advocate on behalf of, educate and elevate our member health centers by enhancing their ability to provide affordable, accessible, quality healthcare to the communities they serve regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit .

