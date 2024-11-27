Kwok One Takes Center Stage in Netflix's Boxer, Transitioning From Cameo to Co-Star

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kwok One's improvisational genius elevates a cameo to a co-starring role, captivating global audiences on Netflix.

Amsterdam, Netherlands , Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kwok One has taken the spotlight in Netflix's latest hit film, Boxer. Initially cast in a minor cameo, Kwok's comedic prowess during his audition convinced the director to rewrite his character into a central role, transforming him into the lead's witty, dependable sidekick. This unexpected twist helped propel Boxer into Netflix's Top 10, reaching over 2.9 million viewing hours worldwide and highlighting Kwok's talent on an international stage.

Kwok, celebrated as the world's smallest Chinese Asian acto , brings a unique comedic element to Boxer that has captivated audiences. His improvisation skills and ability to add spontaneous humor into his scenes made his character stand out, earning the praise of fans and the director.

“I always add something extra,” Kwok explained, recalling his audition.“I threw in jokes that weren't scripted but aligned with the writer's mind. It's about going beyond what's expected-Act boldly, and seek forgiveness later, not permission upfront.” This daring approach extends to Kwok's voice work as the dutch voice of Han in Kung Fu Panda , where his performance earned acclaim alongside Ke Huy Quan, a Golden Globe and Academy Award winner.







Kwok's journey shows his commitment to embracing his uniqueness, especially when it comes to his stature. Instead of seeing his height as a liability, Kwok has turned it into an asset.

“I used to try hiding my height,” he shared.“Now, I see it as my 'purple cow'-it's what makes me stand out.” This mindset has driven him to success across genres, including his role as Lo Pei Chan, the antagonist in the Platinum Film Award-winning Bon Bini 4: Bangkok Night , and his breakthrough in Polish comedy on Canal Plus with Emigracj .

In Boxer, Kwok's character brings a much-needed balance to the lead's turbulent life, becoming an audience favorite. The director noted how Kwok's improvisational skills enhanced the role, stating,“Kwok's humor added an unexpected yet crucial dynamic to the film. His instincts and willingness to step out of the box made his character indispensable.”

Kwok's talents span beyond comedy; he's also known as an actor, martial artist, and dance and recently took on the producer role for his first short film, The Box. This ambitious project reflects his drive to challenge norms and push creative boundaries. Through such work, Kwok is paving his way as a versatile, boundary-breaking artist who captivates audiences worldwide.

“If you want to stand out, dare to be disliked just as much as you want to be loved. Observe the masses, then do the opposite. Be a Mini Cooper or a Hummer-but never something in between."

Discover Kwok One's story, standout roles, and unique artistry at .

About Kwok One

Kwok One is a celebrated talent in the entertainment industry with over 20 years of experience in theater, film, and TV. A versatile actor, he seamlessly navigates roles from comedy to Shakespearean classics and stars as the antagonist in the Dutch blockbuster Bon Bini 4: Bangkok Nights, as well as in a supporting lead in the Netflix original Boxer. A three-time Nunchaku Do champion and trained in Ving Tsun Kung Fu, Kwok is also a classically trained dancer with a background in musical theater. Fluent in English, Chinese, Dutch, German Spanish and Portuguese he captivates audiences worldwide with his boundary-breaking performances.

