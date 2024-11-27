South University To Commemorate 125Th Anniversary With Time Capsule Event And Reception Ceremony

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

South University (SU) is excited to announce that it will host a time capsule ceremony and reception at its historic Savannah campus (709 Mall Boulevard) on Dec. 5 to commemorate the university's 125th anniversary. The event will be hosted by the Chancellor Dr. Steven Yoho and the Executive Leadership Team of South University.



Each campus, as well as online, were invited to submit a collection of items that represents its community of students, staff, and faculty. The symbolic time capsule, containing artifacts from South University's 11 campus locations and online division, will be designed to symbolize the unity of South University across cities and through the university's many years since inception. The time capsule will be displayed in SU Savannah's welcome center until its reopening ceremony, scheduled to take place on the university's 150th anniversary in 25 years.

As South University prepares to mark this significant milestone, the time capsule represents a tangible connection between the institution's rich 125-year-long history and its promising future. The ceremony symbolizes the university's commitment to continuous growth and educational innovation.

"This time capsule embodies our journey – reflecting on our fulfilling past while looking forward to the next chapter of South University's mission," said South University Chancellor Dr. Steven K. Yoho.

The event includes invited members of the Board of Managers, Program Advisory Committee, Alumni, Clinical Partners, Employers and our faculty and staff to join in celebrating South University's remarkable 125-year legacy of providing diverse and extensive educational opportunities to individuals across the nation.

Details of the event are as follows:



Date: December 5, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Location: South University, Savannah, 709 Mall Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31406

Media interested in attending or covering the event should contact Rebecca Adams at [email protected] .

About South University

South University, founded in 1899, has grown from a single location in Savannah, Georgia, to serving over 10,000 students across 11 ground campuses and online curricula. The university offers a wide range of programs, from associate to doctoral levels, focusing on fields such as healthcare, business, and technology.

Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. Not all programs are available to residents of all U.S. states. Administrative office: South University, 709 Mall Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31406-4805 © 2024 South University. All rights reserved.

South University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, masters, and doctorate degrees. South University also may offer credentials such as certificates and diplomas at approved degree levels. Questions about the accreditation of South University may be directed in writing to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, GA 30033-4097, by calling (404) 679-4500, or by using information available on SACSCOC's website ( ).

Media Contact:

Juliette Haas

[email protected]

SOURCE South University

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED