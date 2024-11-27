Triller Releases Exclusive Video Series Showcasing Innovation And Leadership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triller Group Inc. (Nasdaq: ILLR) (“Triller Group” or“the Company”) is thrilled to announce the launch of its exclusive Triller Insights series, now available on the official Triller Investor Relations website. This compelling series features key executives and thought leaders as they share insights into the strategies, vision, and innovation propelling Triller into its next phase of global leadership in digital entertainment and creator-centric technology.

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Triller's Vision

The Triller Insights series takes viewers behind the scenes, providing a rare opportunity to hear directly from the trailblazers shaping Triller's evolution. Highlights include:



Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC): Sharing how BKFC has rapidly ascended to the forefront of global combat sports, fueled by innovative storytelling, celebrity endorsements, and strategic growth initiatives.

Triller TV: Outlining how Triller TV is transforming live-streaming and digital sports entertainment through advanced technologies like VR and 3D, while fostering immersive fan experiences and building global partnerships. Triller App: Exploring how AI and user-generated content are redefining digital engagement, tripling session times and elevating creator monetization opportunities.

A Glimpse into the Future of Triller



The Triller Insights series reinforces the Company's unwavering commitment to innovation and its mission to empower creators, fans, and brands. As part of Triller's transformative journey, the series highlights key initiatives such as the rollout of the next-generation Triller App and groundbreaking tools that redefine the creator economy.

Watch the Series

The full Triller Insights video series is now available on the Triller Investor Relations website. Viewers are encouraged to dive into these exclusive conversations and discover how Triller is setting new benchmarks in digital entertainment and social media innovation.

For more details, please visit our Investor Relations page at .

About Triller Group Inc.

Triller Group is a US-based company that operates two main businesses: the newly merged US-based social media operations (Triller Corp.), and the legacy operations of the Company in Hong Kong (“AGBA”).

Triller Corp. is a next generation, AI-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller Corp. uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller Corp. additionally owns Triller Sports, Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC); Amplify.ai, a leading machine-learning, AI platform; and TrillerTV, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming service. For more information, visit .

Established in 1993, AGBA is a leading, multi-channel business platform that offers a broad set of financial services and healthcare products to consumers through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. The Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business. For more information, please visit .



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as“may,”“will,”“intend,”“should,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against us following the consummation of the business combination; expectations regarding our strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and our ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Hong Kong and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, the length and severity of the recent coronavirus outbreak, including its impacts across our business and operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at . The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor & Media Relations:

Bethany Lai

...

..



Breanne Fritcher

...



