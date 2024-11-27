Fedstack Honored With 2025 Elev8 Govcon Award For Excellence In Federal Contracting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fedstack is honored with the 2025 Elev8 GovCon Award for excellence in contracting, recognized for innovation, talent development, and impact.

- Chris Coligado

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fedstack , the federal arm of Smoothstack , is thrilled to announce that it was recently recognized as a recipient of the prestigious 2025 Elev8 GovCon Award .

The gathering of nominees, held on November 20 at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery just north of Washington, D.C., brought together top brands and leaders from across the Federal GovCon space. The award ceremony celebrated companies that exemplify excellence in innovation, talent development, and impactful contributions to the federal sector.

This honor places Fedstack among an elite group of companies recognized for their innovation, commitment to talent development, and positive impact within the federal contracting space.

The Elev8 GovCon Award is known for its rigorous selection process, featuring some of the most respected and well-established names in the industry.

Recognition in this category reflects Fedstack's dedication to delivering customized workforce and consulting solutions for federal agencies. The recognition underscores Fedstack's ability to solve complex challenges while fostering a culture that values inclusivity, integrity, and growth.

Chris Coligado, Executive Vice President at Fedstack, stated about the achievement:

“Winning the Elev8 GovCon Award is a testament to our team's dedication to excellence and innovation. At Fedstack, we're proud to invest in people, partnerships, and purpose alongside the solutions we deliver. This award validates our approach and inspires us to continue pushing boundaries in the federal sector.”

About Fedstack

Fedstack is a leading technology and workforce solutions provider with over 100 years of combined experience in federal consulting. Specializing in AI-driven talent development and strategic consulting, Fedstack empowers federal agencies and Fortune 500 companies to meet mission-critical objectives and scale for the future.

About the Elev8 GovCon Award

The Elev8 GovCon Award recognizes companies excelling in eight key areas, including ethical partnerships, talent growth, diversity, innovation, and sustainability. This award celebrates organizations that set new standards for excellence and foster long-term growth within the federal sector.

