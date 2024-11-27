Celebrating Health, Community, And Wellness: Dr. Singh's Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Event In Huntington Beach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Singh's Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Event in Huntington Beach

Dr. Singh's Grand Opening Event Highlights

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Ishminder Singh and Elite Primary Physicians are thrilled to announce the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of their new Huntington Beach office. This event will take place on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, at 17822 Beach Blvd, Suite #173, Huntington Beach, CA 92647. The celebration promises a day of health-focused activities, community engagement, and gratitude as Dr. Singh and his team officially open their doors to serve the Huntington Beach community.This exciting event is in collaboration with Regal Medical Group, Jar Insurance, and other valued sponsors. It aims to foster community connections, promote health and wellness, and introduce the state-of-the-art services offered at the new facility.Event Highlights.Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Led by the Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce, featuring local officials and dignitaries at 12:00 PM..Complimentary Health Services: Regal Medical Group will provide health screenings, including blood pressure checks, pulse oximetry, and flu shots (limited supply)..Medicare Support: Licensed insurance agents will be on-site to answer questions and assist with Medicare enrollment during the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). Seniors are encouraged to attend to learn more about available Medicare options and make informed choices for their healthcare needs..Give Back to the Community: Support the Orange County Rescue Mission by bringing canned food donations. Donors will receive extra raffle tickets for exciting prizes..Free Stater Bros. Gift Cards: The first 30 attendees will receive a $10 gift card..Entertainment and Activities: Enjoy live music, a Zumba demo, refreshments from local sponsors, and a red carpet step-and-repeat for memorable photos..Raffle Prizes and Giveaways: Attendees can win exciting prizes, FREE tote bags, and giveaways!Dr. Singh's MissionDr. Ishminder Singh, a passionate advocate for personalized, patient-centered care, is excited to expand his practice to Huntington Beach. With three offices across Orange County, Dr. Singh and his team specialize in comprehensive senior care, chronic disease management, mental health support, and more. "Our goal is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and create a sense of community that prioritizes well-being," says Dr. Singh.About the Community InitiativeAs part of the event's give-back efforts, attendees are encouraged to bring canned food donations to support the Orange County Rescue Mission, a faith-based organization that provides housing and essential services to families experiencing homelessness. This collaboration aligns with Dr. Singh's commitment to fostering a healthier and more connected community.Sponsor AcknowledgementThe success of this event is made possible through the generous support of the following sponsors: Spectrum Wellness Solutions, Elisa Marie Baking, Visage Laser & Skincare, Thrive Fitness, Trinity 4 Health, Rachel Dares PR, Build A Box, HIVE2O, and Humana.RSVP TodayThis event is free and open to the public. RSVP via Eventbrite to secure your spot!

