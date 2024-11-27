Increase Divine-Wisdom Travels From Nigeria To Be Crowned As The Inaugural Winner Of The 2024 Afrotech AI Hackathon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Showcasing AI-powered innovation, the hackathon celebrates tech visionaries who are driving transformative change and spearheading problem-solving

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blavity, Inc. , the diversified digital company behind platforms such as Blavity, 21Ninety, AfroTech, and Noire, has unveiled the winners of the inaugural AfroTech AI Hackathon 2024, highlighting the power of product innovation and cutting-edge technology. The top prize was awarded to Nigerian innovator Increase Divine-Wisdom for his groundbreaking health management app, designed to transform care for individuals with chronic illnesses through AI-powered solutions. This announcement, made at AfroTech Conference 2024 in Houston, TX, underscores AfroTech's dedication to advancing technological innovation and creating impactful opportunities for Black professionals in the tech industry.

The AfroTech AI Hackathon 2024, hosted virtually on DevPost, was designed to inspire tech builders and stimulate advancement through AI technologies. Participants were tasked with developing or enhancing software applications using APIs from Google Gemini or OpenAI, focusing on health, sustainability, cybersecurity, and workforce development. OpenAI generously donated credits for usage, further empowering participants to harness the potential of its advanced tools. Reflecting AfroTech Conference's mission, the 2024 AI Hackathon highlighted technology's transformative impact while supporting the next generation of Black tech leaders.

"The Hackathon aims to create a space where technology addresses the real-world challenges that are impacting our communities," said Jeff Nelson, Co-Founder & COO of Blavity Inc. "The creativity and dedication displayed by Increase Divine-Wisdom and our participants showcase the power of creativity and problem-solving innovation. We want every participant to feel empowered knowing they can drive meaningful change through technology.

Divine-Wisdom, CEO of Habilis Fusion Inc. and founder of Anecdotal AI, claimed the first-place award with an app inspired by his personal experience with Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS). Through advanced technology, the app enables individuals with chronic conditions to track symptoms and manage recovery tasks with personalized AI-driven support. As the first-place winner, Divine-Wisdom was granted a $7,500 cash prize, up to $5,000 in team travel reimbursement for the conference, a complimentary all-access ticket, a post-event editorial feature, and a free AfroTech Insider Membership.

"My journey with CIRS inspired me to create a platform that helps people manage their health and connect with others facing similar challenges," said Increase Divine-Wisdom. "Attending the AfroTech Conference and receiving this recognition at the AI Hackathon not only validates my vision but provides a powerful opportunity to drive meaningful change. AfroTech has provided an invaluable platform to connect with forward-thinkers, reigniting my mission to harness technology to make a lasting impact on those who need it the most."

At AfroTech Conference 2024, Tom Nyuma was named the second-place runner-up for creating Sickle Sense, an AI-powered companion app designed to manage Sickle Cell Disease by tracking symptoms, medication, and predicting pain crises. The team of Sahr Saffa, Kaitlin Eaton, and Tobias Tobias received third place for developing Project Alabama, an app that connects underserved communities with tailored training, mentorship, and job opportunities using AI technology. Both teams were awarded cash prizes and exclusive AfroTechTM perks in recognition of their transformative work.

To learn more about AfroTech Conference and the AfroTech AI Hackathon, visit afrotechconference

ABOUT BLAVITY, INC.

Blavity, Inc. is a technology and news media company founded in 2014 around a simple idea: enable Black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, Blavity is home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving Black millennials & Gen Z through original content, video series, and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 100 million individuals per month through its growing brand portfolio, including Blavity, 21Ninety, Home & Texture, AfroTech, Travel Noire, Blavity House Party, Blavity360o, and Talent Infusion. For more information about the latest happenings at Blavity, Inc. and the company's diverse offerings, please visit

ABOUT AFROTECH CONFERENCE

AfroTech is a global tech conference that celebrates and promotes Black innovation, entrepreneurship, and leadership in technology. It brings together over 20,000 industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts to discuss the latest trends and opportunities in tech. We also bring together over 150 Fortune 500 companies and an audience from all over the world. Conference highlights include four full days of over 50 renowned keynote speakers from companies like Riot Games, American Express, Capital One, & Deloitte; panel discussions curated on topics ranging from Data Engineering, AI, and Cybersecurity; networking sessions and workshops aimed at empowering Black professionals while fostering diverse perspectives in the tech industry. For more information about AfroTech Conference 2024, please visit

