Kuwait Defense Ministry Partake In Campaign Against Illegal Constructions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- The of Defense has taken part in removing illegally built dwellings and other constructions in the non-developed regions in the south and north of the country.

The ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that the department, including the military, administrative and divisions, have taken part in the campaign that kicked off on October 7.

The campaign, aimed at enforcing laws and protecting public lands, has been carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Interior, the Environment Public Authority, the Public Authority for Agriculture and Fisheries and Kuwait Municipality.

The ministry of defense has formed field teams including personnel from the supplies authority and military installations engineering department, it said, indicating that the efforts partially targeted unlicensed camps and abandoned objects and remains littering the state land plots. (end)

