(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players Use Their to Spotlight MDA's Mission and Raise Awareness to Fund Research, Care, and Advocacy for People Living with Neuromuscular Disease

New York, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This December, hundreds of NFL players are donning custom-designed cleats as part of the 8th annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, spotlighting non-profit organizations and causes close to their hearts. This year, the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) will be represented by several NFL players, led by 2024 MDA National Spokesperson and Cleveland Browns running back, Nyheim Hines . Hines is joined by fellow mission supporters Raheem Blackshear and Nick Scott of the Carolina Panthers, each raising awareness for MDA's mission to support families living with muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, aka Lou Gehrig's disease), and over 300 related neuromuscular diseases.

“Representing Muscular Dystrophy Association on my cleats is personal to me,” said Nyheim Hines , who has family members who have lived with or are currently living with limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), one of the many neuromuscular conditions MDA strives to treat and cure.“MDA has been a huge part of my life and my career, and I'm proud to use my platform to amplify their work for families like mine who live with muscular dystrophy every day.”

This marks the fourth consecutive year that Hines has dedicated his cleats to support MDA's mission. Beyond the cleats, he has actively engaged with MDA through events like MDA Shamrocks, MDA Let's Play, and other fundraising campaigns and partnerships, bringing joy and inspiration to MDA families across the nation.

Carolina Panthers' players Raheem Blackshear and Nick Scott have joined the campaign to support MDA.“Every pair of cleats is a story, and mine is about helping empower families facing muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular conditions,” said Blackshear. Scott echoed this sentiment: "The chance to support an organization like Muscular Dystrophy Association, one that impacts so many, means everything to me, and I'm happy to continue my connection to this mission.”

“The My Cause My Cleats campaign highlights the incredible impact of shared stories and collective action, and we couldn't be prouder to see the Muscular Dystrophy Association represented this year,” said Morgan Roth, MDA's Chief Marketing Officer .“Nyheim Hines is not only our National Spokesperson but part of the MDA family, with a personal connection to our mission through his loved ones. Joined by Raheem Blackshear and Nick Scott, these players are turning their platforms into powerful tools for awareness and support. We're honored to stand alongside them in the fight against neuromuscular diseases.”

Fans can watch Hines and his teammates wearing their cleats to represent MDA during their games this season in weeks 13 and 14. Following the games, the custom cleats will be auctioned, with proceeds supporting MDA's programs, including groundbreaking research, care, and advocacy efforts.

MDA will be sharing the players' stories and cleat designs across social media, raising awareness for donations around #GivingTuesday and using the hashtag #MyCauseMyCleats. To join the campaign or make a donation, visit MDA.org/Holiday .

Watch Nyheim Hines' My Cause My Cleats for MDA video here .

View and share an MDA Public Service Announcement featuring Nyheim Hines here .

For press inquiries email ... .

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 related neuromuscular diseases. For nearly 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit and follow MDA on Instagram , Facebook , X , Threads , TikTok , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

Attachment

NFL My Cause My Cleats for the Muscular Dystrophy Association

CONTACT: Mary Fiance, National Vice President, Strategic Communications Muscular Dystrophy Association ...