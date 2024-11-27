At 9.6% CAGR Skull Clamps Market Size To Reach $4.33 Billion By 2031 | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the Global Skull Clamp Market Strategies, Top Players, Growth Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast by 2031 is observing significant growth owing to the increasing brain and spinal surgeries and the growing prevalence of neurological disorders.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the skull clamps market comprises a vast array of products that are expected to determine the market growth in the coming years.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including skull clamps equipment manufacturers, skull clamps systems distributors, and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Europe skull clamp market was valued at US$ 666.13 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,120.52 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2028. The North America skull clamp market was valued at US$ 895.30 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,466.39 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2028.









Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth : The skull clamps market is expected to reach US$ 4.33 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.09 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2031. Skull clamps are medical devices used during surgical and diagnostic procedures for neurosurgery. These clamps are designed to secure the patient's head in place by attaching it to the skull to prevent movements.



2. Increasing Brain and Spinal Surgeries : Skull clamps are frequently used in cranial neurosurgical procedures and selected cervical procedures. Their demand is majorly driven by the growing number of neurosurgeries owing to the rising incidence of brain and spinal tumors, brain aneurysms or cerebral aneurysms, and Parkinson's disease.



According to data published by the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, ~6.5 million people in the US (i.e., 1 in 50 persons) suffer from an unruptured brain aneurysm every year, and ~30,000 people suffer from cerebral aneurysm rupture yearly. The data also reveals that ~40.0% of ruptures are fatal and need intensive care and immediate attention. As per the National Library of Medicine information in 2022, the global prevalence of cerebral aneurysms was ~3.2%, with a mean age of 50 and an overall 1:1 gender ratio; this ratio changes significantly among people of age 50 and above to reach 2:0, with the predominance of females. Further, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2023, ~25,400 adults in the US were diagnosed with malignant tumors in the spinal cord and brain, and about 18,760 people will die due to these. Patient positioning and head fixation are the most crucial aspects of all brain surgeries. These procedures require an accurate understanding of the scalp and skull anatomy and the procedure for obtaining aneurysms. Hence, the increasing prevalence of brain aneurysms, brain cancer, and other neurological diseases that require surgeries is among the crucial factors driving the market growth of skull clamps.

3. Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Disorders : There is an increasing prevalence of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and epilepsy, mainly in low- and middle-income countries. According to WHO, in 2024, ~50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, and nearly 80% of these people live in low- and middle-income countries. According to the Parkinson's Foundation, nearly 1 million people in the US had Parkinson's disease in 2023, and the cases of the disease are expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030. As per the same source, in 2023, more than 10 million people across the world were suffering from Parkinson's disease. According to the Alzheimer's Association, ~6.9 million people aged 65 years and above in America are expected to suffer from Alzheimer's in 2024. Drugs are generally used for the treatment of these diseases. However, there is an increase in focus on the use of surgical methods such as deep brain stimulation for the treatment of neurological disorders, specifically when the drugs have low effects. According to the article“Epilepsy Surgery,” epilepsy patients may be treated with the help of a small electrode. As per the same article, about 50% of patients who undergo neuromodulation surgeries may experience better control of their seizures. Between 50% and 85% of individuals who undergo resection surgery or a hemispherectomy may experience significant improvement in seizure control and become seizure-free in some cases. Due to the better results of surgical procedures for neurological disorders, there will be an increase in the number of patients that will opt for these options, which, in turn, will fuel the number of neurological surgeries. As these surgeries are related to the brain, stabilization of the skull during the surgery is important. Thus, there will be an increase in demand for skull clamps. Thus, the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the skull clamp market during the forecast period.



4. Geographical Insights : In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



