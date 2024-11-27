Winter Health Warning: Mould Poses Serious Risks As Damp Conditions Increase

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

How to Control Condensation and Get Rid of Mould

Older buildings are particularly prone to the problem

Cellar Conversion Waterproofing

As the UK braces for colder, wetter weather, homes across the country face a hidden seasonal danger: mould.

- David Chadwick MD

BURNLEY, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the UK transitions into the colder months, a new wave of health concerns is emerging, with mould and dampness making headlines as serious winter hazards. A recent survey by Homebase has highlighted the widespread prevalence of mould in UK homes and the associated health risks, raising alarms among experts and homeowners alike.

Key findings from the survey include:

85% of respondents reported experiencing mould outbreaks in their homes.

22% of those surveyed regularly sleep in bedrooms with visible mould growth.

Mould was found in 15% of kitchens and 14% of windows, often where condensation builds up.

19% of respondents reported issues with black mould (stachybotrys chartarum), considered one of the most dangerous types.

Alarmingly, 9% were unaware of the potential health hazards posed by mould.

Black mould has been linked to various health issues, including respiratory conditions, skin irritation, and, in severe cases, long-term damage to the nervous system. Vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions face the highest risks.

Studies have gone further to explore the long-term implications. Research from Rutgers University revealed that certain mould compounds, such as 'mushroom alcohol' (1-octen-3-ol), can impair dopamine production, potentially contributing to neurological disorders like Parkinson's disease.

A Seasonal Crisis

With winter bringing colder temperatures, many households are limiting ventilation and reducing heating due to rising energy costs. These conditions create an ideal environment for condensation, dampness, and mould growth. This seasonal challenge has prompted a renewed focus on practical measures to prevent and treat mould before it becomes a health crisis.

Property care professionals emphasize the importance of tackling mould early. By using a combination of cleaning, treatment, and preventive measures, homeowners can protect their families and properties from mould's harmful effects.

Expert Commentary

[Insert Name], a spokesperson for Twistfix , commented:

"The rising prevalence of mould is more than just a property maintenance issue; it's a public health concern. Winter is the critical time to address this problem, particularly as more families face the difficult choice between heating their homes and avoiding damp conditions. Awareness and prevention are key to protecting health and property during this challenging season."

Public Resources and Guidance

For homeowners looking to address mould issues, experts recommend the following steps:

Increase ventilation: Regularly airing rooms can help reduce humidity.

Address condensation promptly: Wipe down windows and other surfaces where moisture accumulates.

Use specialised treatments: Mould removal products can effectively tackle outbreaks, while fungicidal additives can prevent future growth.

Seek professional advice: For severe or recurring mould problems, consulting a specialist can provide tailored solutions.

Further resources and information about damp-proofing , mould treatment, and prevention can be found on the Twistfix website.

For media inquiries, expert interviews, or additional information, please contact:

Maria Smith

Marketing & Communications Manager, Twistfix

Email: ...

Phone: 0845 123 6006

ENDS

Editor's Notes:

A recent Homebase survey polled over 2,000 UK residents regarding mould and dampness in homes.

Twistfix is a UK-based provider of property care solutions, including damp-proofing and mould treatment products.

For high-resolution images or case studies, please get in touch with Ray Evans.

Maria Smith

Twistfix Limited

+44 845 123 6006

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.