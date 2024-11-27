GCC Chief: Preparatory Meeting Ahead Of Kuwait's 45Th GCC Summit Important

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 27 (KUNA) -- The 162nd Foreign Ministers preparatory meeting ahead of Kuwait's 45th GCC Summit, December first, would address important issues of cooperation and collaboration amongst member countries, said GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Wednesday.

In a statement, the GCC chief revealed that the preparatory meeting would follow up on the decisions made in the 44th GCC Summit in Doha in addition to discussing memorandums and topics pertaining to strategic relations amongst Gulf countries as well as regional and international developments.

He affirmed that the meeting was part of the events aimed at making the upcoming summit on Sunday a success. (end)

kns













MENAFN27112024000071011013ID1108932138