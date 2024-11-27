ROBO X Debuts at Guangzhou Auto Show, Highlighting Jidu Auto's Vision for Intelligent Mobility

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The joint venture between Baidu and Geely, JIDU Auto, has garnered widespread attention in the automotive industry with its latest creation-the JIDU ROBO X. This intelligent AI super electric vehicle is an innovative work that showcases the integration of futuristic technology design and artificial intelligence.At the ongoing Guangzhou Auto Show, the JIDU ROBO X has become a highlight with its streamlined, futuristic design and advanced AI technology. This new vehicle demonstrates JIDU Auto's commitment to continuous exploration and development in the automotive sector.The JIDU ROBO X is not just a concept car; it is a fully functional model ready for the road. It features impressive capabilities such as autonomous driving, voice recognition, and advanced safety systems, representing a new trend in the electric vehicle sector. With cutting-edge technology and innovative design, the ROBO X aims to provide consumers with a new driving experience.JIDU's CEO, Joe Xia (right), and Chief Designer, Frank Wu (left), posed for photos with the ROBO X at the 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show.Although its appearance and features resemble those of a concept car, this two-seater“AI super sports car” has already begun accepting orders. Interested customers can now reserve a unit for 49,999 yuan (approximately $6,900), with production aimed to start in 2027.Imagine Simo as a personalized professional team consisting of strategists and engineers working on race strategies. It integrates real-time data analysis with predictive simulations to optimize key factors, providing strategic feedback typically reserved for Formula 1 racing.A secret team designed the ROBO X from the ground up, creating a groundbreaking design that starts with a smart cockpit and integrates the latest human-machine AI driving technologies with Simo.In short, while the ROBO X may resemble many previous supercars in appearance, it stands out in terms of intelligence, AI, and smart driving.At the exhibition, the ROBO X did not reveal too many specifications, but here are some key parameters currently known:Drivetrain: Four electric motors allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 1.9 seconds;Dimensions: 4650 mm in length, 2000 mm in width, 1195 mm in height, and a wheelbase of 2700 mm;Body: Constructed with a full carbon fiber shell structure and 5052 aluminum alloy, featuring 360-degree HALO driver protection, without the current F1 livery, and a total weight of just 1850 kg;Battery: The H-point is minimized, with a solid-state battery pack located at the center of the vehicle for a 50:50 weight distribution;Electric Vehicle Range: Up to 650 km;Computation: Apollo SoC (high power density) equipped with a liquid cooling system;Interior: Two racing seats fully wrapped in high-end Italian leather, handcrafted with carbon fiber and stitching, and a duck-billed racing steering wheel featuring a digital speedometer that supports comprehensive track driving information.The most exciting part is that the ROBO X can be driven manually or autonomously, allowing for competitive racing between humans and AI on the track. Simo's smart voice interaction (providing strategic information on motor torque, chassis dynamics, thermal management, etc.), adaptive lighting, and real-time feedback enhance the driving experience.According to Frank Wu, Chief Designer of JIDU Auto, it is the ultimate combination of extreme technology, performance, and design. Following the JIDU 01 intelligent sports SUV and the JIDU 07 intelligent sports sedan, the ROBO X is Wu's third "baby," and he is a renowned automotive designer in both China and the United States.In addition to being one of the youngest smart electric vehicle startups in China, JIDU Auto prides itself on offering the most original and forward-looking designs. In today's market of homogenous electric vehicles in China, the 01 and 07 stand out for their attractive and futuristic designs. A unique feature of these vehicles is that they are the only smart electric cars in the market equipped with an intuitive voice interaction system (both inside and out) and the only ones with smart automated doors that do not require physical handles.JIDU's Design Philosophy"We aim to create an immersive intelligent space where you no longer need so many traditional plastic buttons merely as hardware tools, but instead are driven by comprehensive AI, natural voice communication, and natural learning. The system itself will continuously adapt and evolve," Wu said. "Once you purchase this car, it begins to learn your habits and commands, understanding your preferences, how you communicate, the movies you enjoy, your music tastes, and your desired driving speed... everything."Wu reiterated this commitment to original design at the press conference during the Guangzhou Auto Show, expressing a desire not to be a follower in the industry, a sentiment echoed by JIDU CEO Joe Xia in public remarks, given the highly competitive environment in the Chinese market.This commitment is paying off. The ROBO X has already won the 2024 Red Dot Design Award and the 2025 German Design Award. To date, JIDU's designs have won 21 prestigious world-class awards, including 9 Red Dot Design Awards, 6 iF Design Awards, 4 Good Design Awards, and 2 German Design Awards, covering various design categories such as vehicles, HMI, and products. The company represents Chinese design with the most globally prestigious awards. In fact, the JIDU 01 and JIDU 07 have won three globally renowned design awards: the Red Dot Award, the iF Award, and the Good Design Award, making JIDU Auto the first Chinese automotive brand to achieve the "design trifecta."Total awards JIDU has won to date."However, we are not satisfied with this recognition. It only motivates us to work harder," Wu said. "At JIDU Auto, compelling design is a core value."During the JIDU press conference at the Guangzhou Auto Show, Wu mentioned that he always sets high standards for design, inspired by his father, who told him, "Be the best version of yourself." Wu stated that his artist father influenced his decisions to study transportation and industrial design, ultimately leading him to the College for Creative Studies (CCS) in Detroit and igniting his automotive design career, which included stints at Ford, Holden, Mazda, Cadillac, BAIC Group, and eventually JIDU.By integrating Baidu's advanced AI capabilities, Apollo's level four autonomous driving technology, and Geely's SEA (Sustainable Experience Architecture) platform, JIDU Auto is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in vehicle design elements and technological functionalities.Today, JIDU Auto is preparing to launch its products in markets outside of China and is set to embark on its global mission. Its vision is that the emphasis on original design combined with AI adaptability, leveraging the assets and resources of its parent companies Baidu and Geely, will be key to its success, whether in the Chinese market or internationally.

