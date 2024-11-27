450 Drug Users Rejoin Families After Recovery In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Kabul, Nov 27 (IANS) At least 450 individuals who were drug users have made a full recovery and rejoined their families after receiving at a rehabilitation centre in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, the office of Deputy of Interior for Counter-Narcotics said in a statement on Wednesday.

After a three-month medical treatment and rehabilitation, as well as receiving professional and vocational training in areas such as car repair, electrical appliance maintenance and plumbing, the recovered addicts have been reunited with their loved ones, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, 40 people struggling with drug addiction have been shifted to drug rehabilitation centres in Balkh and Helmand provinces for treatment, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

The Afghan caretaker government has banned poppy cultivation and drug trafficking in an effort to keep the nation from drug menace and addiction.